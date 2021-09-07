CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dissection of the genetic basis of genotype-by-environment interactions for grain yield and main agronomic traits in Iranian bread wheat landraces and cultivars

By Hadi Alipour
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the genetic basis of performance stability is essential to maintain productivity, especially under severe conditions. In the present study, 268 Iranian bread wheat landraces and cultivars were evaluated in four well-watered and two rain-fed conditions for different traits. According to breeding programs, cultivars were in a group with a high mean and stability in terms of GY, GN, and SW traits, while in terms of PH, they had a low mean and high stability. The stability of cultivars and landraces was related to dynamic and static stability, respectively. The highest number of marker pairs and lowest LD decay distance in both cultivars and landraces was observed on the B genome. Population structure differentiated indigenous cultivars and landraces, and the GWAS results for each were almost different despite the commonalities. Chromosomes 1B, 3B, 7B, 2A, and 4A had markers with pleiotropic effects on the stability of different traits. Due to two rain-fed environments, the Gene Ontology (GO) confirmed the accuracy of the results. The identified markers in this study can be helpful in breeding high-performance and stable genotypes and future breeding programs such as fine mapping and cloning.

Nature.com

The cichlid oral and pharyngeal jaws are evolutionarily and genetically coupled

Evolutionary constraints may significantly bias phenotypic change, while “breaking” from such constraints can lead to expanded ecological opportunity. Ray-finned fishes have broken functional constraints by developing two jaws (oral-pharyngeal), decoupling prey capture (oral jaw) from processing (pharyngeal jaw). It is hypothesized that the oral and pharyngeal jaws represent independent evolutionary modules and this facilitated diversification in feeding architectures. Here we test this hypothesis in African cichlids. Contrary to our expectation, we find integration between jaws at multiple evolutionary levels. Next, we document integration at the genetic level, and identify a candidate gene, smad7, within a pleiotropic locus for oral and pharyngeal jaw shape that exhibits correlated expression between the two tissues. Collectively, our data show that African cichlid evolutionary success has occurred within the context of a coupled jaw system, an attribute that may be driving adaptive evolution in this iconic group by facilitating rapid shifts between foraging habitats, providing an advantage in a stochastic environment such as the East African Rift-Valley.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Examining air pollution (PM), mental health and well-being in a representative German sample

There is a growing debate on the role of the physical environment and what constitute risk and protective factors for mental health. Various forms of air pollution have shown links to physical and mental health concerns and considering that Germany does not meet the WHO air quality standards—poor air quality affects a large proportion of Germans and is more important now than ever. This study investigates the physical environmental factor, air pollution, measured by particulate matter of particles with an aerodynamic diameter smaller than 10 µm (PM10) and effects on determinants of mental health and well-being (life satisfaction, stress resilience, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem). A representative sample of N = 3020 German adults with 54% females (46% males) and an age range between 18 and 92 years (M = 49.04, S.D. ± 17.27) was used. Multivariate linear regression analyses show that higher life satisfaction, more self-esteem and higher stress resilience are predicted by less air pollution (PM10). Individual income, age, and gender were taken into account for each regression model. Gender specific sub-analyses revealed similar predictions for PM10 and stress resilience whereas PM10 and self-esteem were only significantly associated for females. Associations between mental health or well-being determinants and air pollution (PM10) are found in the representative German sample.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intraoral image generation by progressive growing of generative adversarial network and evaluation of generated image quality by dentists

Dentists need experience with clinical cases to practice specialized skills. However, the need to protect patient's private information limits their ability to utilize intraoral images obtained from clinical cases. In this study, since generating realistic images could make it possible to utilize intraoral images, progressive growing of generative adversarial networks are used to generate intraoral images. A total of 35,254 intraoral images were used as training data with resolutions of 128 × 128, 256 × 256, 512 × 512, and 1024 × 1024. The results of the training datasets with and without data augmentation were compared. The Sliced Wasserstein Distance was calculated to evaluate the generated images. Next, 50 real images and 50 generated images for each resolution were randomly selected and shuffled. 12 pediatric dentists were asked to observe these images and assess whether they were real or generated. The d prime of the 1024 × 1024 images was significantly higher than that of the other resolutions. In conclusion, generated intraoral images with resolutions of 512 × 512 or lower were so realistic that the dentists could not distinguish whether they were real or generated. This implies that the generated images can be used in dental education or data augmentation for deep learning, without privacy restrictions.
HEALTH
#Genetic Diversity#Genetic Architecture#Genetic Variance#Genetic Material#Genetic Correlation#Iranian#Gy#Gn#Ph#Gwas#Ammi#Asv#Masi#Hmrpgv#Ysi#Lmm
Nature.com

A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The influence of heteroatom doping on local properties of phosphorene monolayer

New energy storage technologies that can serve as a reliable alternative to lithium-ion batteries are in the spotlight. Particular attention has been recently devoted to magnesium-ion systems due to the considerable abundance of this element and also due to its promising electro-chemical performance. Our results show that monolayer black phosphorene doped by B, Sc, Co, and Cu atoms possesses good structural stability with the minimal cohesive energy of \(-5.563\) eV/atom, the adsorption energy per Mg atom ranging from \(-1.229\) to \(-1.357\) eV, and the charge transfer from double-side adsorbed single Mg-ions to the B-substituted phosphorene increased by \(\sim\)0.21 \(e^-\) in comparison with pristine phosphorene. The present work demonstrates a potential path for future improvements of phosphorus-based anode materials for Mg-ion rechargeable batteries which were evaluated using first-principles density-functional theory calculations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Strong correlation between electronic bonding network and critical temperature in hydrogen-based superconductors

By analyzing structural and electronic properties of more than a hundred predicted hydrogen-based superconductors, we determine that the capacity of creating an electronic bonding network between localized units is key to enhance the critical temperature in hydrogen-based superconductors. We define a magnitude named as the networking value, which correlates with the predicted critical temperature better than any other descriptor analyzed thus far. By classifying the studied compounds according to their bonding nature, we observe that such correlation is bonding-type independent, showing a broad scope and generality. Furthermore, combining the networking value with the hydrogen fraction in the system and the hydrogen contribution to the density of states at the Fermi level, we can predict the critical temperature of hydrogen-based compounds with an accuracy of about 60 K. Such correlation is useful to screen new superconducting compounds and offers a deeper understating of the chemical and physical properties of hydrogen-based superconductors, while setting clear paths for chemically engineering their critical temperatures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Efficient production of vindoline from tabersonine by metabolically engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Vindoline is a plant derived monoterpene indole alkaloid (MIA) with potential therapeutic applications and more importantly serves as the precursor to vinblastine and vincristine. To obtain a yeast strain for high yield production of vindoline from tabersonine, multiple metabolic engineering strategies were employed via the CRISPR/Cas9 mediated multiplex genome integration technology in the present study. Through increasing and tuning the copy numbers of the pathway genes, pairing cytochrome P450 enzymes (CYPs) with appropriate cytochrome P450 reductases (CPRs), engineering the microenvironment for functional expression of CYPs, enhancing cofactor supply, and optimizing fermentation conditions, the production of vindoline was increased to a final titer as high as ∼16.5 mg/L, which is more than 3,800,000-fold higher than the parent strain and the highest tabersonine to vindoline conversion yield ever reported. This work represents a key step of the engineering efforts to establish de novo biosynthetic pathways for vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrating magnetic capabilities to intracellular chips for cell trapping

Current microtechnologies have shown plenty of room inside a living cell for silicon chips. Microchips as barcodes, biochemical sensors, mechanical sensors and even electrical devices have been internalized into living cells without interfering their cell viability. However, these technologies lack from the ability to trap and preconcentrate cells in a specific region, which are prerequisites for cell separation, purification and posterior studies with enhanced sensitivity. Magnetic manipulation of microobjects, which allows a non-contacting method, has become an attractive and promising technique at small scales. Here, we show intracellular Ni-based chips with magnetic capabilities to allow cell enrichment. As a proof of concept of the potential to integrate multiple functionalities on a single device of this technique, we combine coding and magnetic manipulation capabilities in a single device. Devices were found to be internalized by HeLa cells without interfering in their viability. We demonstrated the tagging of a subpopulation of cells and their subsequent magnetic trapping with internalized barcodes subjected to a force up to 2.57 pN (for magnet-cells distance of 4.9 mm). The work opens the venue for future intracellular chips that integrate multiple functionalities with the magnetic manipulation of cells.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The feasibility of a novel injectable hydrogel for protecting artificial gastrointestinal ulcers after endoscopic resection: an animal pilot study

Recently, covering materials for protecting post-endoscopic ulcers are being developed using hydrogels. Existing hydrogels are not ideal coating materials because it is difficult to control their physical properties. Therefore, we conducted an animal pilot study to investigate the protective effect of a novel ulcer coating material, whose physical properties can be easily controlled and designed. We applied the novel injectable hydrogel to artificial ulcers induced on the gastric mucosa of rats. Rats were assigned to the hydrogel or the control group. To measure the protective effect of hydrogel on ulcers, the perforation rate, ulcer diameter, and ulcer area were evaluated 48 h after gel application. As secondary endpoints, we assessed the residual rate of the hydrogel at the bottom of the ulcer, performed histological analysis, and analyzed adverse events associated with hydrogel. The perforation rate was significantly lower (16% vs. 75%) and the mean diameter of ulcers was significantly smaller (5.4 ± 1.8 mm vs. 7.8 ± 2.8 mm) in the hydrogel group. Histopathological findings revealed the inflammatory cell count was significantly higher in the control group. Our novel hydrogel showed a protective effect on artificial gastric ulcers in a rat model.
CANCER
Nature.com

Early outcome detection for COVID-19 patients

With the outbreak of COVID-19 exerting a strong pressure on hospitals and health facilities, clinical decision support systems based on predictive models can help to effectively improve the management of the pandemic. We present a method for predicting mortality for COVID-19 patients. Starting from a large number of clinical variables, we select six of them with largest predictive power, using a feature selection method based on genetic algorithms and starting from a set of COVID-19 patients from the first wave. The algorithm is designed to reduce the impact of missing values in the set of variables measured, and consider only variables that show good accuracy on validation data. The final predictive model provides accuracy larger than 85% on test data, including a new patient cohort from the second COVID-19 wave, and on patients with imputed missing values. The selected clinical variables are confirmed to be relevant by recent literature on COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Single-cell adhesion strength and contact density drops in the M phase of cancer cells

The high throughput, cost effective and sensitive quantification of cell adhesion strength at the single-cell level is still a challenging task. The adhesion force between tissue cells and their environment is crucial in all multicellular organisms. Integrins transmit force between the intracellular cytoskeleton and the extracellular matrix. This force is not only a mechanical interaction but a way of signal transduction as well. For instance, adhesion-dependent cells switch to an apoptotic mode in the lack of adhesion forces. Adhesion of tumor cells is a potential therapeutic target, as it is actively modulated during tissue invasion and cell release to the bloodstream resulting in metastasis. We investigated the integrin-mediated adhesion between cancer cells and their RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) motif displaying biomimetic substratum using the HeLa cell line transfected by the Fucci fluorescent cell cycle reporter construct. We employed a computer-controlled micropipette and a high spatial resolution label-free resonant waveguide grating-based optical sensor calibrated to adhesion force and energy at the single-cell level. We found that the overall adhesion strength of single cancer cells is approximately constant in all phases except the mitotic (M) phase with a significantly lower adhesion. Single-cell evanescent field based biosensor measurements revealed that at the mitotic phase the cell material mass per unit area inside the cell-substratum contact zone is significantly less, too. Importantly, the weaker mitotic adhesion is not simply a direct consequence of the measured smaller contact area. Our results highlight these differences in the mitotic reticular adhesions and confirm that cell adhesion is a promising target of selective cancer drugs as the vast majority of normal, differentiated tissue cells do not enter the M phase and do not divide.
CANCER
Nature.com

Automated bone mineral density prediction and fracture risk assessment using plain radiographs via deep learning

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is underutilized to measure bone mineral density (BMD) and evaluate fracture risk. We present an automated tool to identify fractures, predict BMD, and evaluate fracture risk using plain radiographs. The tool performance is evaluated on 5164 and 18175 patients with pelvis/lumbar spine radiographs and Hologic DXA. The model is well calibrated with minimal bias in the hip (slope = 0.982, calibration-in-the-large = −0.003) and the lumbar spine BMD (slope = 0.978, calibration-in-the-large = 0.003). The area under the precision-recall curve and accuracy are 0.89 and 91.7% for hip osteoporosis, 0.89 and 86.2% for spine osteoporosis, 0.83 and 95.0% for high 10-year major fracture risk, and 0.96 and 90.0% for high hip fracture risk. The tool classifies 5206 (84.8%) patients with 95% positive or negative predictive value for osteoporosis, compared to 3008 DXA conducted at the same study period. This automated tool may help identify high-risk patients for osteoporosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The role of autophagy in the process of osseointegration around titanium implants with micro-nano topography promoted by osteoimmunity

Osteoimmunity plays an important role in the process of implant osseointegration. Autophagy is a conservative metabolic pathway of eukaryotic cells, but whether the interaction between autophagy and osteoimmunity plays a key role in osseointegration remains unclear. In this study, we prepared smooth titanium disks and micro-nano topography titanium disks, to study the immune microenvironment of RAW264.7 cells, and prepared the conditioned medium to study the effect of immune microenvironment on the osteogenesis and autophagy of MC3T3-E1 cells. Autophagy inhibitor 3-MA was used to inhibit autophagy to observe the change of expression of osteogenic markers. The results showed that the micro-nano topography titanium disks could stimulate RAW264.7 cells to differentiate into M2 type, forming an anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment; compared with the control group, the anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment promoted the proliferation and differentiation of osteoblasts better. The anti-inflammatory immune environment activated the autophagy level of osteoblasts, while the expression of osteogenic markers was down-regulated after inhibition of autophagy. These results indicate that anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment can promote cell proliferation and osteogenic differentiation, autophagy plays an important role in this process. This study further explains the mechanism of implant osseointegration in osteoimmune microenvironment, and provides reference for improving implant osseointegration.
CHINA
Nature.com

Effects of fertilizer practice on fungal and actinobacterial cellulolytic community with different humified particle-size fractions in double-cropping field

Cellulose plays an important role in maintaining or improving soil carbon (C) cycling and soil fertility of paddy field. There had close relationship between functional cellulose genes (cbhI and GH48) with characterize of soil organic matter chemical components (fulvic acid and humic acid) and soil physical fractions. However, there is still limited information about how functional cellulose degradation response to long-term fertilizer management and their relative importance for C sequestration under the double-cropping rice paddy field in southern of China. Therefore, the objective of this study were investigated the effects of 34-years long-term fertilizer regime on community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in five soil particle-size fractions (> 2000 μm, 2000–200 μm, 200–50 μm, 50–2 μm and 2–0.1 μm) by using polarization magic angle spinning 13C nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The field experiment was included four different fertilizer treatments: chemical fertilizer alone (MF), rice straw and chemical fertilizer (RF), 30% organic manure and 70% chemical fertilizer (OM), and without fertilizer input as a control (CK). The results showed that distribution of soil humus and cellulolytic microbial community abundance was significant increased under long-term application of crop residue and organic manure condition. And the FA, HA and HM C contents in > 2000 μm and 2000–50 μm fractions with MF, RF and OM treatments were significant higher than that of CK treatment. Meanwhile, the alkyl C and Oalkyl C groups of FA and HA in > 2000 μm fraction with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments were higher than that of the other fractions. There had higher AL% and lower ARO% of FA and HA in different particle-size fractions with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments. The results indicated that abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in different particle-size fractions with RF and OM treatments were significant increased, compared with CK treatment. There had significant positive correlation between soil humus C components (FA and HA) with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes, and the o-alkyl C and AL% of FA were positively correlated with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes. As a result, the community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes were significant increased under combined application of crop residue and organic manure with chemical fertilizer condition.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Tunable X-ray dark-field imaging for sub-resolution feature size quantification in porous media

X-ray computed micro-tomography typically involves a trade-off between sample size and resolution, complicating the study at a micrometer scale of representative volumes of materials with broad feature size distributions (e.g. natural stones). X-ray dark-field tomography exploits scattering to probe sub-resolution features, promising to overcome this trade-off. In this work, we present a quantification method for sub-resolution feature sizes using dark-field tomograms obtained by tuning the autocorrelation length of a Talbot grating interferometer. Alumina particles with different nominal pore sizes (50 nm and 150 nm) were mixed and imaged at the TOMCAT beamline of the SLS synchrotron (PSI) at eighteen correlation lengths, covering the pore size range. The different particles cannot be distinguished by traditional absorption µCT due to their very similar density and the pores being unresolved at typical image resolutions. Nevertheless, by exploiting the scattering behavior of the samples, the proposed analysis method allowed to quantify the nominal pore sizes of individual particles. The robustness of this quantification was proven by reproducing the experiment with solid samples of alumina, and alumina particles that were kept separated. Our findings demonstrate the possibility to calibrate dark-field image analysis to quantify sub-resolution feature sizes, allowing multi-scale analyses of heterogeneous materials without subsampling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Strength can be controlled by edge dislocations in refractory high-entropy alloys

Energy efficiency is motivating the search for new high-temperature (high-T) metals. Some new body-centered-cubic (BCC) random multicomponent “high-entropy alloys (HEAs)” based on refractory elements (Cr-Mo-Nb-Ta-V-W-Hf-Ti-Zr) possess exceptional strengths at high temperatures but the physical origins of this outstanding behavior are not known. Here we show, using integrated in-situ neutron-diffraction (ND), high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM), and recent theory, that the high strength and strength retention of a NbTaTiV alloy and a high-strength/low-density CrMoNbV alloy are attributable to edge dislocations. This finding is surprising because plastic flows in BCC elemental metals and dilute alloys are generally controlled by screw dislocations. We use the insight and theory to perform a computationally-guided search over 107 BCC HEAs and identify over 106 possible ultra-strong high-T alloy compositions for future exploration.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Minimal-active-space multistate density functional theory for excitation energy involving local and charge transfer states

Multistate density functional theory (MSDFT) employing a minimum active space (MAS) is presented to determine charge transfer (CT) and local excited states of bimolecular complexes. MSDFT is a hybrid wave function theory (WFT) and density functional theory, in which dynamic correlation is first incorporated in individual determinant configurations using a Kohn–Sham exchange-correlation functional. Then, nonorthogonal configuration-state interaction is performed to treat static correlation. Because molecular orbitals are optimized separately for each determinant by including Kohn–Sham dynamic correlation, a minimal number of configurations in the active space, essential to representing low-lying excited and CT states of interest, is sufficient to yield the adiabatic states. We found that the present MAS-MSDFT method provides a good description of covalent and CT excited states in comparison with experiments and high-level computational results. Because of the simplicity and interpretive capability through diabatic configuration weights, the method may be useful in dynamic simulations of CT and nonadiabatic processes.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Aerodynamics-assisted, efficient and scalable kirigami fog collectors

To address the global water shortage crisis, one of the promising solutions is to collect freshwater from the environmental resources such as fog. However, the efficiency of conventional fog collectors remains low due to the viscous drag of fog-laden wind deflected around the collecting surface. Here, we show that the three-dimensional and centimetric kirigami structures can control the wind flow, forming quasi-stable counter-rotating vortices. The vortices regulate the trajectories of incoming fog clusters and eject extensive droplets to the substrate. As the characteristic structural length is increased to the size of vortices, we greatly reduce the dependence of fog collection on the structural delicacy. Together with gravity-directed gathering by the folds, the kirigami fog collector yields a collection efficiency of 16.1% at a low wind speed of 0.8 m/s and is robust against surface characteristics. The collection efficiency is maintained even on a 1 m2 collector in an outdoor setting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physical insights on transistors based on lateral heterostructures of monolayer and multilayer PtSe via Ab initio modelling of interfaces

Lateral heterostructures (LH) of monolayer-multilayer regions of the same noble transition metal dichalcogenide, such as platinum diselenide (PtSe2), are promising options for the fabrication of efficient two-dimensional field-effect transistors (FETs), by exploiting the dependence of the energy gap on the number of layers and the intrinsically high quality of the heterojunctions. Key for future progress in this direction is understanding the effects of the physics of the lateral interfaces on far-from-equilibrium transport properties. In this work, a multi-scale approach to device simulation, capable to include ab-initio modelling of the interfaces in a computationally efficient way, is presented. As an application, p- and n-type monolayer-multilayer PtSe2 LH-FETs are investigated, considering design parameters such as channel length, number of layers and junction quality. The simulations suggest that such transistors can provide high performance in terms of subthreshold characteristics and switching behavior, and that a single channel device is not capable, even in the ballistic defectless limit, to satisfy the requirements of the semiconductor roadmap for the next decade, and that stacked channel devices would be required. It is shown how ab-initio modelling of interfaces provides a reliable physical description of charge displacements in their proximity, which can be crucial to correctly predict device transport properties, especially in presence of strong dipoles, mixed stoichiometries or imperfections.
ENGINEERING

