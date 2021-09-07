Offshore wind a campaign favorite
SALEM — The city’s top candidates for mayor both support the idea of redeveloping the open Footprint land to support offshore wind farms. Mayor Kim Driscoll outlined the city’s growing support for offshore wind at a virtual event hosted by Salem Alliance for the Environment last Thursday night. The meeting was also attended by Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble, who along with Frank Perley are challenging Driscoll in the Sept. 14 mayoral preliminary election.www.salemnews.com
