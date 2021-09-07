CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upregulated glycolysis correlates with tumor progression and immune evasion in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

By Hideyuki Takahashi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltered metabolism is an emerging hallmark of cancer. Cancer cells preferentially utilize glycolysis for energy production, termed “aerobic glycolysis.” In this study, we performed a comprehensive analysis of the glycolytic activity in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) using data obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas database. We first divided 520 patients with HNSCC into four groups based on the mRNA expression of 16 glycolysis-related genes. The upregulated glycolytic activity positively correlated with human papillomavirus-negative tumor type, advanced T factor, and unfavorable prognosis. The gene set enrichment analysis revealed upregulation of several hallmark pathways, including interferon-alpha response, myc targets, unfolded protein response, transforming growth factor-β signaling, cholesterol homeostasis, and interleukin 6-Janus kinase-signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 signaling, in the glycolysis-upregulated groups. Immune cell enrichment analysis revealed decreased infiltration of T cells, dendritic cells, and B cells in the glycolysis-upregulated groups, suggesting impaired tumor antigen presentation, T cell activation, and antibody production in the TME. Moreover, the expression profile of immune-related genes indicated increased immune evasion in the glycolysis-upregulated tumors. Collectively, these findings suggest that transcriptome analysis of glycolytic activity of tumors has the potential as a biomarker for tumor progression and immunological status in patients with HNSCC.

Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumor budding correlates with tumor invasiveness and predicts worse survival in pT1 non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Tumor budding is defined as a single cell or a cluster of up to 5 tumor cells at the invasion front. Due to the difficulty of identifying patients at high risk for pT1 non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and the difficulties in T1 substaging, tumor budding was evaluated as a potential alternative and prognostic parameter in these patients. Tumor budding as well as growth pattern, invasion pattern and lamina propria infiltration were retrospectively evaluated in transurethral resection of the bladder (TURB) specimens from 92 patients with stage pT1 NMIBC. The presence of tumor budding correlated with multifocal tumors (p = 0.003), discontinuous invasion pattern (p = 0.039), discohesive growth pattern (p < 0.001) and extensive lamina propria invasion (p < 0.001). In Kaplan–Meier analysis, tumor budding was associated with significantly worse RFS (p = 0.005), PFS (p = 0.017) and CSS (p = 0.002). In patients who received BCG instillation therapy (n = 65), the absence of tumor budding was associated with improved RFS (p = 0.012), PFS (p = 0.011) and CSS (p = 0.022), with none of the patients suffering from progression or dying from the disease. Tumor budding is associated with a more aggressive and invasive stage of pT1 NMIBC and a worse outcome. This easy-to-assess parameter could help stratify patients into BCG therapy or early cystectomy treatment groups.
CANCER
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunomodulatory effect of NEDD8-activating enzyme inhibition in Multiple Myeloma: upregulation of NKG2D ligands and sensitization to Natural Killer cell recognition

Multiple Myeloma (MM) is an incurable hematologic malignancy of terminally differentiated plasma cells (PCs), where immune interactions play a key role in the control of cancer cell growth and survival. In particular, MM is characterized by a highly immunosuppressive bone marrow microenvironment where the anticancer/cytotoxic activity of Natural Killer (NK) cells is impaired. This study is focused on understanding whether modulation of neddylation can regulate NK cell-activating ligands expression and sensitize MM to NK cell killing. Neddylation is a post-translational modification that adds a ubiquitin-like protein, NEDD8, to selected substrate proteins, affecting their stability, conformation, subcellular localization, and function. We found that pharmacologic inhibition of neddylation using a small-molecule inhibitor, MLN4924/Pevonedistat, increases the expression of the NK cell-activating receptor NKG2D ligands MICA and MICB on the plasma membrane of different MM cell lines and patient-derived PCs, leading to enhanced NK cell degranulation. Mechanistically, MICA expression is upregulated at mRNA level, and this is the result of an increased promoter activity after the inhibition of IRF4 and IKZF3, two transcriptional repressors of this gene. Differently, MLN4924/Pevonedistat induced accumulation of MICB on the plasma membrane with no change of its mRNA levels, indicating a post-translational regulatory mechanism. Moreover, inhibition of neddylation can cooperate with immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) in upregulating MICA surface levels in MM cells due to increased expression of CRBN, the cellular target of these drugs. In summary, MLN4924/Pevonedistat sensitizes MM to NK cell recognition, adding novel information on the anticancer activity of neddylation inhibition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Radiomics feature stability of open-source software evaluated on apparent diffusion coefficient maps in head and neck cancer

Radiomics is a promising technique for discovering image based biomarkers of therapy response in cancer. Reproducibility of radiomics features is a known issue that is addressed by the image biomarker standardisation initiative (IBSI), but it remains challenging to interpret previously published radiomics signatures. This study investigates the reproducibility of radiomics features calculated with two widely used radiomics software packages (IBEX, MaZda) in comparison to an IBSI compliant software package (PyRadiomics). Intensity histogram, shape and textural features were extracted from 334 diffusion weighted magnetic resonance images of 59 head and neck cancer (HNC) patients from the PREDICT-HN observational radiotherapy study. Based on name and linear correlation, PyRadiomics shares 83 features with IBEX and 49 features with MaZda, a sub-set of well correlated features are considered reproducible (IBEX: 15 features, MaZda: 18 features). We explore the impact of including non-reproducible radiomics features in a HNC radiotherapy response model. It is possible to classify equivalent patient groups using radiomic features from either software, but only when restricting the model to reliable features using a correlation threshold method. This is relevant for clinical biomarker validation trials as it provides a framework to assess the reproducibility of reported radiomic signatures from existing trials.
CANCER
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
cshl.edu

Immune cells versus metastatic tumor cells

Macrophages are immune cells responsible for fighting bacteria. However, they are not normally programmed to attack cancer cells. They can even help metastasizing (wandering) tumor cells grow. In this video Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor Mikala Egeblad and her lab grew cells from mice with breast cancer in petri dishes....
CANCER
Nature.com

Notch1/TAZ axis promotes aerobic glycolysis and immune escape in lung cancer

Oncogenic signaling pathway reprograms cancer cell metabolism to promote aerobic glycolysis in favor of tumor growth. The ability of cancer cells to evade immunosurveillance and the role of metabolic regulators in T-cell functions suggest that oncogene-induced metabolic reprogramming may be linked to immune escape. Notch1 signaling, dysregulated in lung cancer, is correlated with increased glycolysis. Herein, we demonstrate in lung cancer that Notch1 promotes glycolytic gene expression through functional interaction with histone acetyltransferases p300 and pCAF. Notch1 signaling forms a positive feedback loop with TAZ. Notch1 transcriptional activity was increased in the presence of TAZ and the activation was TEAD1 independent. Notably, aerobic glycolysis was critical for Notch1/TAZ axis modulation of lung cancer growth in vitro and in vivo. Increased level of extracellular lactate via Notch1/TAZ axis inhibited cytotoxic T-cell activity, leading to the invasive characteristic of lung cancer cells. Interaction between Notch1 and TAZ promoted aerobic glycolysis and immune escape in lung cancer. Our findings provide potential therapeutic targets against Notch1 and TAZ and would be important for clinical translation in lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Large cell neuroendocrine lung carcinoma: consensus statement from The British Thoracic Oncology Group and the Association of Pulmonary Pathologists

Over the past 10 years, lung cancer clinical and translational research has been characterised by exponential progress, exemplified by the introduction of molecularly targeted therapies, immunotherapy and chemo-immunotherapy combinations to stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer. Along with squamous and small cell lung cancers, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC) now represents an area of unmet need, particularly hampered by the lack of an encompassing pathological definition that can facilitate real-world and clinical trial progress. The steps we have proposed in this article represent an iterative and rational path forward towards clinical breakthroughs that can be modelled on success in other lung cancer pathologies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gelatin methacrylate hydrogels culture model for glioblastoma cells enriches for mesenchymal-like state and models interactions with immune cells

Glioblastoma is the most lethal primary malignant brain tumor in adults. Simplified two-dimensional (2D) cell culture and neurospheres in vitro models fail to recapitulate the complexity of the tumor microenvironment, limiting its ability to predict therapeutic response. Three-dimensional (3D) scaffold-based models have emerged as a promising alternative for addressing these concerns. One such 3D system is gelatin methacrylate (GelMA) hydrogels, and we aimed to understand the suitability of using this system to mimic treatment-resistant glioblastoma cells that reside in specific niches. We characterized the phenotype of patient-derived glioma cells cultured in GelMA hydrogels (3D-GMH) for their tumorigenic properties using invasion and chemoresponse assays. In addition, we used integrated single-cell and spatial transcriptome analysis to compare cells cultured in 3D-GMH to neoplastic cells in vivo. Finally, we assessed tumor-immune cell interactions with a macrophage infiltration assay and a cytokine array. We show that the 3D-GMH system enriches treatment-resistant mesenchymal cells that are not represented in neurosphere cultures. Cells cultured in 3D-GMH resemble a mesenchymal-like cellular phenotype found in perivascular and hypoxic regions and recruit macrophages by secreting cytokines, a hallmark of the mesenchymal phenotype. Our 3D-GMH model effectively mimics the phenotype of glioma cells that are found in the perivascular and hypoxic niches of the glioblastoma core in situ, in contrast to the neurosphere cultures that enrich cells of the infiltrative edge of the tumor. This contrast highlights the need for due diligence in selecting an appropriate model when designing a study‘s objectives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The prognosis and clinicopathological features of different distant metastases patterns in renal cell carcinoma: analysis based on the SEER database

Existing data on the prognosis and clinicopathological features of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) are limited. This study aims to investigate the prognostic value and clinicopathological features of different metastatic sites in patients with mRCC. A dataset from the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database consisting of 18 registries (1973–2015) was selected for a retrospective mRCC cohort study. Information was included on the metastatic sites in lung, bone, liver, and brain. Kaplan–Meier analysis was applied to compare the survival distribution. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression models were used to analyze survival outcomes. From the SEER database, a total of 10,410 patients with primary mRCC from 2010 to 2015 were enrolled in this cohort study. Analysis indicated that 54.9%, 37.7%, 19.5%, and 10.4% of patients were found to have lung, bone, liver, and brain metastasis, respectively. There was a significantly higher risk for sarcomatoid RCC patients to develop liver metastasis as compared to patients with clear cell RCC. The median survival for patients with lung, bone, liver, or brain metastasis was 7 months, 7 months, 4 months, and 5 months, respectively. Various clinicopathological features and prognostic values are associated with different metastatic sites. Understanding these differences may enable targeted pre-treatment assessment of primary mRCC and personalized curative intervention for patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated exome and RNA sequencing of TFE3-translocation renal cell carcinoma

TFE3-translocation renal cell carcinoma (TFE3-tRCC) is a rare and heterogeneous subtype of kidney cancer with no standard treatment for advanced disease. We describe comprehensive molecular characteristics of 63 untreated primary TFE3-tRCCs based on whole-exome and RNA sequencing. TFE3-tRCC is highly heterogeneous, both clinicopathologically and genotypically. ASPSCR1-TFE3 fusion and several somatic copy number alterations, including the loss of 22q, are associated with aggressive features and poor outcomes. Apart from tumors with MED15-TFE3 fusion, most TFE3-tRCCs exhibit low PD-L1 expression and low T-cell infiltration. Unsupervised transcriptomic analysis reveals five molecular clusters with distinct angiogenesis, stroma, proliferation and KRAS down signatures, which show association with fusion patterns and prognosis. In line with the aggressive nature, the high angiogenesis/stroma/proliferation cluster exclusively consists of tumors with ASPSCR1-TFE3 fusion. Here, we describe the genomic and transcriptomic features of TFE3-tRCC and provide insights into precision medicine for this disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Analysis of the immune checkpoint V-domain Ig-containing suppressor of T-cell activation (VISTA) in endometrial cancer

V-domain Ig-containing suppressor of T-cell activation (VISTA) is a novel immune checkpoint protein and a potential immunotherapeutic target. However, its expression in endometrial cancer has not been clearly defined. This study aimed to investigate VISTA expression and determine its associations with clinicopathological features, molecular subtypes, programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression, CD8+ T-cell count, and survival in a cohort of 839 patients with endometrial cancer. Using direct sequencing of the polymerase epsilon (POLE) exonuclease domain and immunohistochemistry for mismatch repair (MMR) proteins and p53, we stratified endometrial cancers into four molecular subtypes: POLE ultramutated, MMR-deficient, p53-mutant, and nonspecific molecular profile (NSMP). PD-L1, CD8, and VISTA were detected via immunohistochemistry. VISTA was expressed in the immune cells of 76.6% (643/839) of the samples and in the tumor cells of 6.8% (57/839). VISTA positivity in the immune cells was frequent in tumors staged I–III, those with positive PD-L1 or high CD8+ T-cell density, and those representing POLE ultramutated and MMR-deficient subtypes. Furthermore, VISTA positivity in tumor cells was more frequent in clear cell carcinoma samples. VISTA in immune cells was associated with improved survival in the entire cohort as well as in the endometrioid histology, stage I, PD-L1-negative, MMR-deficient, MMR-proficient, and high and low number of CD8+ T-cell-infiltrated tumor subgroups. VISTA in immune cells was a prognostic factor overall, as well as in patients with endometrioid histology, independent of molecular subtype or CD8+ T-cell density. The data produced by this study, which was the largest to focus on VISTA expression in patients with endometrial cancer to date, suggest that VISTA is a predictor of improved survival.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note to: Hispidulin induces ER stress-mediated apoptosis in human hepatocellular carcinoma cells in vitro and in vivo by activating AMPK signaling pathway

Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica 2019; 40:666-676; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-018-0159-7; published online 14 September 2018. The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article. Concerns were raised regarding a number figures, specifically:. Figure 1E has been previously published as Figure 1D in1. Figure 1E: the upper left hand panel has been previously published in Figure...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of distinct tumor cell populations and key genetic mechanisms through single cell sequencing in hepatoblastoma

Hepatoblastoma (HB) is the most common primary liver malignancy of childhood, and molecular investigations are limited and effective treatment options for chemoresistant disease are lacking. There is a knowledge gap in the investigation of key driver cells of HB in tumor. Here we show single cell ribonucleic acid sequencing (scRNAseq) analysis of human tumor, background liver, and patient derived xenograft (PDX) to demonstrate gene expression patterns within tumor and to identify intratumor cell subtype heterogeneity to define differing roles in pathogenesis based on intracellular signaling in pediatric HB. We have identified a driver tumor cell cluster in HB by genetic expression which can be examined to define disease mechanism and treatments. Identification of both critical mechanistic pathways combined with unique cell populations provide the basis for discovery and investigation of novel treatment strategies in vitro and in vivo.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Studying the Tumor Microenvironment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In an interview, Amaia Lujambio, MD discussed the diversity of genomic alterations in hepatocellular and advanced in molecular testing that could shape future understanding of the disease. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a unique disease that not only presents differently in each patient, but also has a wide range of genetic...
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Compromised anti-tumor–immune features of myeloid cell components in chronic myeloid leukemia patients

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a form of myeloproliferative neoplasm caused by the oncogenic tyrosine kinase BCR-ABL. Although tyrosine kinase inhibitors have dramatically improved the prognosis of patients with CML, several problems such as resistance and recurrence still exist. Immunological control may contribute to solving these problems, and it is important to understand why CML patients fail to spontaneously develop anti-tumor immunity. Here, we show that differentiation of conventional dendritic cells (cDCs), which are vital for anti-tumor immunity, is restricted from an early stage of hematopoiesis in CML. In addition, we found that monocytes and basophils, which are increased in CML patients, express high levels of PD-L1, an immune checkpoint molecule that inhibits T cell responses. Moreover, RNA-sequencing analysis revealed that basophils express genes related to poor prognosis in CML. Our data suggest that BCR-ABL not only disrupts the “accelerator” (i.e., cDCs) but also applies the “brake” (i.e., monocytes and basophils) of anti-tumor immunity, compromising the defense against CML cells.
CANCER

