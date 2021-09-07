CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Translating area-based conservation pledges into efficient biodiversity protection outcomes

By Charles A. Cunningham ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7292-3144
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbitious national and global pledges to protect increasing areas of land risk trading conservation effectiveness for convenience of designation. We show that UK conservation areas often lie outside the highest biodiversity priority landscapes, and that systematic conservation planning can improve site selection. National commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity...

