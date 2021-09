The schedule makers might be the best friends of Phillies fans across the country at the moment. After dropping two of three in Milwaukee to the playoff bound Brewers, the Phillies need a bounce back to stay in the tight playoff race in the National League. They’ll welcome the Colorado Rockies to town in what should be a wide open dunk… easy shot from the free thrown line… a bounce-back series for Philly. The Phils should rise to the occasion as the Rockies have been not-so-good on the road this year, and they will need to if they stand any shot of staying in the hunt for their first postseason berth since 2011.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO