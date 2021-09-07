CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine learning-based real-time object locator/evaluator for cryo-EM data collection

By Koji Yonekura ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5520-4391
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) data collection, locating a target object is error-prone. Here, we present a machine learning-based approach with a real-time object locator named yoneoLocr using YOLO, a well-known object detection system. Implementation shows its effectiveness in rapidly and precisely locating carbon holes in single particle cryo-EM and in locating crystals and evaluating electron diffraction (ED) patterns in automated cryo-electron crystallography (cryo-EX) data collection. The proposed approach will advance high-throughput and accurate data collection of images and diffraction patterns with minimal human operation.

