CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Greece fears an increase in the number of refugees |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens / Lesbos (dpa) – Moria was hell – and the infamous refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos also collapsed into hell. It was dead in the night on September 9, 2020, when around 12,000 people had to flee their makeshift homes in a hurry to escape the flames. Six young migrants set it on fire. If the hopelessly overcrowded Moria camp burned down, they calculated, Athens would be forced to bring people to mainland Greece. This calculation worked to some extent. But since then Greece has become a fortress.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

How Paris Attacks Prompted Tougher Greek Migrant Checks

In a tented courtyard in the migrant camp on Greece's Leros island, a dozen new arrivals await registration after two weeks in Covid-19 quarantine. "You can submit a claim for asylum, but only in Greece," a young Greek official tells them through a translator, as armed police stand watch. "If...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Europe hasn’t learned the real lesson on refugees. Afghanistan shows that.

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is already uprooting European politics, before the majority of refugees have even arrived. Across the continent, leaders are stoking fears of a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, when more than 1 million people sought safety and asylum in the European Union. “We have learned...
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Turkey says it lacks capacity to handle new refugee influx

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has told his German counterpart in a telephone call that Turkey does not have the capacity to deal with a possible new refugee wave from Afghanistan. According to a statement from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office, the Turkish leader also told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Tuesday that Germany and other EU nations should provide assistance to Afghanistan’s neighbors to help them as “they bear the burden of the Afghan migration.” Turkey, which already hosts the world’s largest refugee population, is concerned about a potential influx of refugees fleeing the Taliban. Anti-migrant sentiment has been running high in Turkey as it grapples with economic woes, including high unemployment, that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU Integration Tops Agenda Of Merkel's Farewell Trip To Balkans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues a farewell trip to the Balkans with a stop on September 14 in Tirana, where she is scheduled to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the leaders of four other Western Balkan states that strive for membership in the European Union. Merkel, whose mandate...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Voice of America

UNHCR: Cameroon Refugee Needs Increasing, Means Limited

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR says Cameroon continues to be one of the world's most neglected displacement crises, with refugee needs increasing far more quickly than are available resources. The central African country is home to about 500,000 refugees, most of them having fled the troubled Central African Republic and Boko Haram terrorism in Nigeria.
AFRICA
AFP

Afghan refugees in Qatar's World Cup complex fear for families

Qatar has staked much on hosting the 2022 World Cup, but the official accommodation has now assumed a different role from that envisaged by the organising committee -- housing Afghan refugees. Contacts at the Committee to Protect Journalists and other organisations helping Afghan media workers ultimately passed his name to the Qataris, who in turn got him on a plane out.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Uyghur refugees in Afghanistan fear deportaion to China

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): Uyghur refugees in Afghanistan who escaped persecution are under the fear that they could be deported to China as it is wooing the Taliban. Ivan Watson, writing in CNN said that Uyghurs who crossed the border from China's western Xinjiang region to Afghanistan 45 years...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees International#European Union#Refugee Crisis#Europeans#Turkish#Eu#Greeks#Syrian#The Greek Coast Guard#Frontex#German
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

'Czech Republic will not recognise Taliban'

Prague [Czech Republic], September 13 (ANI): The Czech Republic on Sunday said that the country would not recognise the Taliban "under any circumstances". However, the country's Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek added that it will still be necessary to maintain some contacts with the outfit, which last month took control of Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.
POLITICS
communitynewscorp.com

The UN fears for the education of refugee children

The United Nations (UN) fears that refugee children will attend secondary schools even less due to the consequences of the corona pandemic. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, the enrollment rate of refugees in secondary education in 2019/2020 was only 34% in 40 countries. “Recent advances in the education of refugee children and adolescents are now under threat,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday during the presentation of a global school report.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
ShareCast

Wizz Air passenger numbers surge in August, load factor increases

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Thursday that passenger numbers and load factor percentage both increased in August as the group continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering. 24,186.88. 14:40 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,138.70. 14:40 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,124.61. 14:40 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 8,557.98. 14:40 03/09/21. -0.35%
INDUSTRY
WDIO-TV

German chancellor says must talk with Taliban

BERLIN - Germany's chancellor says the country must engage with the Taliban in order to help evacuate Afghans who had worked for them. Angela Merkel told reporters on Sunday that “we simply have to talk to the Taliban about how we can get the people who used to work for Germany out of the country and to safety." She added: "They are the ones one needs to talk to now.”
POLITICS
worldairlinenews.com

Norwegian passenger numbers continue to increase in August

Norwegian’s traffic figures for August show a continued increase in the number of passengers. The number of future bookings has also continued to increase in line with Norwegian’s expanding route network as more people are fully vaccinated and EU / EEA countries accept international COVID certificates for travel. Due to...
INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

Lithuania to fence first 110 km of Belarus border by April

(Corrects name of military base to Adazi, not Ainazi) ADAZI MILITARY BASE, Latvia (Reuters) – The Lithuanian government said on Monday work would start this month on the first section of fence along the Belarus border aimed at keeping out migrants, a 110 km (70 miles) stretch topped with razor wire that should be finished by April.
POLITICS
jack1065.com

EU says it has no option but to talk to Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has no option but to talk to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday. “The Afghan crisis is not over,” EU foreign policy chief...
POLITICS
ShareCast

Heathrow passenger numbers increase to highest level of pandemic in August

Heathrow saw a 48% month-on-month increase in passenger numbers in August as roughly 2.2m people travelled through the west London airport last month. However, despite the rise to the highest monthly passenger total of the Covid-19 era, the airport stated that demand was still down 71% when compared to the kind of numbers seen before the pandemic.
WORLD
Rebel Yell

New election in Canada: Trudeau under pressure in televised debate |

Ottawa (AP) – A few days before the early parliamentary elections in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under pressure during the last televised debate of the main candidates. His conservative opponent Erin O’Toole criticized the head of the Liberal government for his decision to call new elections despite the...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy