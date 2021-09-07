Greece fears an increase in the number of refugees |
Athens / Lesbos (dpa) – Moria was hell – and the infamous refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos also collapsed into hell. It was dead in the night on September 9, 2020, when around 12,000 people had to flee their makeshift homes in a hurry to escape the flames. Six young migrants set it on fire. If the hopelessly overcrowded Moria camp burned down, they calculated, Athens would be forced to bring people to mainland Greece. This calculation worked to some extent. But since then Greece has become a fortress.www.unlvrebelyell.com
