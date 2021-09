Beyond the benefits to the pharmacist profession, granting provider status to pharmacists addresses the larger societal problem of growing physician shortages. Every profession advocates for itself—that’s to be expected. But when a profession seeks to address a significant societal problem, it stands a better chance of gaining favor. Such is the case today, as there is an opportunity for pharmacists to help address a significant and worsening societal problem of another profession—the physician shortage.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO