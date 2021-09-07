CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Your guide to the ultimate family tree: How to trace your lineage back centuries

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Jessica Trotter went from working on a heritage Girl Scouts badge in elementary school to tracing back her lineage three centuries. Now, Trotter, 44, of Lansing, Michigan, is helping others do the same by exploring genealogy, the study of family and family history. Trotter authors a blog, www.genieroadtrip.com, packed with advice. She often is tapped by places such as the Michigan History Center in Lansing to lead talks.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Society
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Tests#Genealogy#Family History#Family Tree#Lineage#Girl Scouts#The Free Press#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy