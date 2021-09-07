Your guide to the ultimate family tree: How to trace your lineage back centuries

DETROIT – Jessica Trotter went from working on a heritage Girl Scouts badge in elementary school to tracing back her lineage three centuries. Now, Trotter, 44, of Lansing, Michigan, is helping others do the same by exploring genealogy, the study of family and family history. Trotter authors a blog, www.genieroadtrip.com, packed with advice. She often is tapped by places such as the Michigan History Center in Lansing to lead talks.