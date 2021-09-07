CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: release approved vaccines for trials of new ones

By Melanie Saville, View author publications, Google Scholar
 9 days ago

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, London, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Scientists must develop the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines now, if the world is to meet the challenge of SARS-CoV-2 variants and reduce vaccine inequity by increasing global supply. This can be done only if comparator COVID-19 vaccines — those that have already been approved — are available to support clinical trials. Such comparator vaccines are almost impossible to secure; governments, developers and manufacturers must find a solution to unlock supplies.

