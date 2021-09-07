COVID-19: release approved vaccines for trials of new ones
Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, London, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Scientists must develop the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines now, if the world is to meet the challenge of SARS-CoV-2 variants and reduce vaccine inequity by increasing global supply. This can be done only if comparator COVID-19 vaccines — those that have already been approved — are available to support clinical trials. Such comparator vaccines are almost impossible to secure; governments, developers and manufacturers must find a solution to unlock supplies.www.nature.com
