You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic offered many of us our first glimpse inside our manager’s home and whether we marvelled at the decor or smiled at the children playing in the background, for many of us the experience helped humanize our leaders. That personal connection has had unexpected benefits in terms of leadership trust and overall organizational resilience. Over the course of the pandemic, there was a significant rise in leadership trust amongst employees, with effective leaders demonstrating empathy towards their colleagues and focusing less on rigorous structure than pre-pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO