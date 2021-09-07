CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New MoCA standard MoCA Link

By Intelsat’s key creditors “reserve rights”
Advanced Television
 9 days ago

Simultaneous working, learning, streaming, and gaming is pushing broadband service providers to offer faster networking delivery to the home and inside the home. To enhance delivery inside a home, particularly Wi-Fi coverage, broadband service providers want to put the gateway or Wi-Fi router in the cenre of a home. The challenge for service providers to bring the network into the centre of a home without the high cost and the disruption of installing new wiring can be significant.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
Light Reading

MoCA prepares to 'Link' up with 5G fixed wireless, satellite and PON broadband

The Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) is working on a new standard that aims to bridge the gap between outdoor broadband access network devices and the broadband gateway inside a customer's home. Specifically, the group's new standard, called MoCA Link, will provide a low-latency, 2.5Gbit/s-capable bridge that connects 5G fixed wireless access, satellite or PON broadband devices on the side of the home or on the roof to the in-home Wi-Fi router.
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Kinow integrates with Dalet Flex

Managing the production and direct distribution of video content are two facets of the same workflow which require specific tools, often complex and expensive to integrate together. In order to automate these processes and to answer the increasing stakes of interoperability of the tools, Kinow is now integrated with the...
SOFTWARE
Advanced Television

Brazil: Città Telecom chooses SmartLabs

SmartLabs, a provider of multi-screen, multi-network solutions for video streaming, has been chosen by Brazilian ISP Città Telecom for OTT provision and mobile applications. The solution will be used by the company’s set top box customers and mobile users. Città Telecom has chosen SmartLabs after extensive technical testing and the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multimedia#Coax Alliance#Moca Link#Pon#Ultra#Quality Of Service
techworm.net

Google One Adds A New Cloud Storage Tier For $24.99/Month

Google, the search engine giant, has quietly added a new cloud storage tier of 5TB for $24.99 per month on the Google One app, as spotted by 9to5Google. For those unaware, Google One is a paid subscription plan that allows users to expand their Google storage beyond the default 15GB to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

KDDI Selects Space's Starlink as Backhaul for Remote Mobile Towers

KDDI has selected Starlink to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to KDDI's 1,200 remote mobile towers as its network backhaul provider. As soon as 2022, KDDI will be able to offer an urban mobile connectivity experience to its rural mobile customers. Developed by SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband internet around the globe. Starlink satellites are positioned in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 km, over 65 times closer than traditional satellite operators, so it can achieve significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds for its end users. Using Starlink to backhaul service from these remote stations complements KDDI's urban towers that utilize fiber for backhaul.
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Facebook: “Satellite important for our connectivity”

Brian Barritt, Organisation leader for Connectivity at facebook, speaking on a panel at the Washington Satellite 2021 show admitted that there was no ‘one size fits all’ solution for connectivity; but satellite was important to Facebook. Barritt said Facebook’s problem was related to population density and how those populations and...
INTERNET
Advanced Television

netplus.ch selects Agama

Agama Technologies, the specialist in video service quality and customer experience, has extended its Agama video analytics and monitoring solution with additional coverage in the head-end and to all types of OTT devices. This Agama solution now provides full transparency of the video distribution networks through the subscribers’ homes. Telco...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
everythingrf.com

Johanson Technology Introduces Triband Ceramic Diplexer for Wi-FI 6E

Johanson Technology has introduced a new triband Wi-Fi 6E ceramic diplexer solution with operational bands of 2.4-2.5 GHz, 4.9/5.1-5.85 GHz, and 6.1-7.2 GHz. The demand for high-speed broadband connectivity in industrial, medical, High Definition wireless streaming, and gaming applications has been increasing at a rapid pace. Devices like wireless routers, access points, and gateways are key communication elements supporting multi-band WiFi 6E Wireless Local Area Network and IEEE 802.11ax protocols.
ELECTRONICS
Advanced Television

Accedo One Marketplace adds multiple DRM support

Accedo has launched support for multiple Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions in its Accedo One cloud platform. Accedo has integrated multi DRM solutions from Brightcove, Verimatrix and Vualto, which ensure high value content remains protected. Accedo One Marketplace already includes integration for Online Video Platforms, Subscription Management Platforms, Ad servers,...
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Telefónica uses Fastcom’s MCAS solution for Proteus STBs

Fastcom Technology, a company in security services for mission critical devices, has announced a partnership with Telefónica for the use of the MCAS solution. The MCAS solution of Fastcom allows Telefónica to securely sign the software images to be installed on the Proteus set-top-boxes (STBs). As a 24/7 available managed service, the MCAS allows Telefónica to rapidly and professionally sign the software Proteus images, independently from any vendor.
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

SES sees uptakes in cloud playout services

An increasing number of broadcasters and channel operators worldwide are adopting SES’s Cloud Playout service to better manage their linear TV channels and content assets flexibly and cost-effectively. This recent shift to cloud-based services means that SES now has more than 60 TV channels from Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific that started utilising SES Cloud playout services since Q1 2021.
ECONOMY
jilaxzone.com

DIY Cloud Services: Build your own Cloud Storage Service using SMB Over The Internet

Turn your Computer as a personal cloud storage using this simple method. Wanted to build your own Google Photos, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Apple iCloud, Amazon S3 or whatever you like to call it? You are on the right place. On this article I’m going to share with you the detailed step by step on how you can DIY – Do It Yourself – Cloud Storage service. The length of this article may seem daunting to you, but I can assure you, the steps are not at all complicated. It’s lengthy because I truly detailed each and every step in a friendly non-technical manner as much as possible so that everyone with any background, can do their own DIY Cloud Storage service.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Motorola MH7020, MH7022 & MH7023 Wi-Fi Mesh Systems official in India

Motorola via its intelligent networking products arm Minim, has unveiled its latest home wireless networking solution to the Indian market. The Motorola MH7020 Wi-Fi Mesh system, the MH7022, and the MH7023 are all available via Amazon India or Flipkart priced from Rs. 7,999 (~$109). The Motorola home Wi-Fi mesh system...
ELECTRONICS
Advanced Television

Research: 5G to boost cloud video revenue

5G edge networks bring new capabilities allowing communications service providers (CSPs) to develop innovative applications, services, and revenue streams in the media and entertainment domain, suggests tech market advisory firm ABI Research. Edge computing will be a critical enabler for these use cases by providing the perfect compromise between decentralising...
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

How to connect your Windows 11 device to a mobile hotspot

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. This can sometimes be a lifesaver, especially when you don't any available Wi-Fi sources.
CELL PHONES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

8th gen Intel Core processor industrial edge IoT PCs

Aaeon has introduced an industrial IoT edge PC with a choice of 8th generation Intel Core (Whisky Lake) processors. VPC-5620S IS industrial (right) VPC-5620S VS in-vehicle (below) With up to 64Gbyte of memory, the PCs can be used in intelligent visual analysis applications for smart factories or security, said the...
COMPUTERS
Advanced Television

Industry majors explore 5G live event potential

Harnessing 5G technology at live events will result in more interactive content for fans, deeper audience engagement and lucrative new commercial opportunities according to executives from leading sporting, broadcast and tech companies participating in the 5G VISTA (Video in Stadia Technical Architecture) project, which aims to take full advantage of 5G New Radio, enhanced Mobile Broadband, and 5G broadcast services, trialled with LTE feMBMS, to showcase new and exciting in-stadia digital experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
POLITICS
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy