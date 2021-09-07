CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD sharply retraces to $2.5 on the 4-hour chart

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADA/USD dropped sharply on the 1-hour chart to $2.569. Our 24-hour Cardano price analysis is bullish after the market reversed to a daily high of $2.87 and respected the $2.50 support over the previous 24 hours. We are therefore anticipating another rally in the course of the day, but there must be a slight retracement before building momentum for further upsides. However, we observed a sharp decline on the hourly chart at the writing of this, which saw Cardano(ADA) rapidly drop by 5 percent from $2.87 to $2.568.

www.cryptopolitan.com

cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT rejected by $36, corrects to $33

Polkadot price analysis is showing signs of a retracement. The closest support level lies at the $32 mark. The Polkadot price analysis indicates DOT met strong rejection at the $36 mark after trying to support a rally overnight. As a result, the price rally paused briefly and prevented any significant upsides from that point. This situation pulled the altcoin to a lower support level at $32.50. The price is not fully recovered but the 24-hour candlesticks are indicating high chances of an uninterrupted rally for the next few hours.
STOCKS

