Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD sharply retraces to $2.5 on the 4-hour chart

ADA/USD dropped sharply on the 1-hour chart to $2.569. Our 24-hour Cardano price analysis is bullish after the market reversed to a daily high of $2.87 and respected the $2.50 support over the previous 24 hours. We are therefore anticipating another rally in the course of the day, but there must be a slight retracement before building momentum for further upsides. However, we observed a sharp decline on the hourly chart at the writing of this, which saw Cardano(ADA) rapidly drop by 5 percent from $2.87 to $2.568.