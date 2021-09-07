CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global broadcast company licenses Blackbird’s core video tech

By Intelsat’s key creditors “reserve rights”
Advanced Television
 9 days ago

Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD, OTCQX:BBRDF), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today announces that a global broadcast company has licensed its core video technology, Blackbird, including its patented video codec technology, for a 5 year period. This is the first OEM licensing deal of...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelbusiness.com

Valor grows globally with company culture at its core

With its recent operational agreement to add 17 properties in the U.K., Valor Hospitality Partners continues its trajectory of becoming a global operator in the hotel industry. Its success can be traced to the strong company culture created by its founders. Based on his early hospitality experience, Valor Hospitality Partners...
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

Entravision Is Latest Group To Implement vCreative’s vPPO Company-Wide.

Entravision has completed its deployment of vPPO, vCreative’s cloud-based software for radio and digital. The Spanish language radio, TV and digital media company is the latest broadcast group to implement the technology company-wide. Entravision has also integrated vCreative with WideOrbit’s end-to-end ad management platform, WideOrbit Traffic. “From the minute a...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Screenweave To Introduce Cloud-Based Publishing Solution For OTT, Mobile At NAB Show

MINNEAPOLIS—Screenweave LLC, a Tightrope Media Systems company, will make the world debut of its self-named Screenweave content publishing platform, a cloud-based SaaS solution for managing, presenting and delivering video to consumers over the top and on mobile apps, at the 2021 NAB Show. “For over two decades, Tightrope Media Systems...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Quality#Us News#Tech#Video Codec#Bbrdf#Oem#Univision#Img#Sky News Arabia#A E Networks#Bt#Nhl#Eleven Sports#Cheddar News#Townnews
mobileworldlive.com

IBM joins Dish Network vendor list

Dish Network added IBM’s automation and network orchestration software to the set of products lined up for a 5G network, predicting the move will enable enterprise use cases. In a statement, the companies declared IBM’s Cloud Pak for Network Automation will be used to combine hardware and software to deliver...
SOFTWARE
Advanced Television

Manchester tech firm selected as global training provider for RDK

A British tech training provider that is pioneering training courses in a virtual reality science and tech campus is providing global training for one of the fastest-growing software technologies in the world. Manchester-headquartered Credersi, which was co-founded by CEO Andy Lord and tech angel Darren Coomer, will build and develop...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Amagi secures over $100m to accelerate cloud-led innovations

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and existing investor Premji Invest have collectively invested over $100 million in the company. The venture funds have bought out the stake held by Emerald Media (an investment platform backed by KKR) and Mayfield India. Nadathur Holdings continues as an existing investor.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Hughes, OneWeb sign US & India LEO deals

Satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks specialist Hughes Network Systems and low Earth orbit satellite communications company OneWeb have signed a distribution agreement in the US focused on enterprise services. In India, the parties have entered into an MOU for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Silicon Republic

Kerry company and Vodafone Ireland to take IoT logistics tech global

Net Feasa’s IoT tech will use Vodafone’s global network to make freight containers easier to track and more cost-efficient. Dingle-based IoT company Net Feasa has teamed up with Vodafone Ireland to launch a new intermodal smart container technology for the global logistics industry. Using Vodafone’s global IoT network and Net...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.
TECHNOLOGY
chainstoreage.com

Kohl’s vet takes top tech post at Men’s Wearhouse parent company

A 16-year Kohl’s veteran has joined the leadership team at Tailored Brands. The parent company of Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and other menswear banners, which exited bankruptcy last December, has appointed Scott Vifquain as executive VP and chief technology officer. He will serve on the company’s executive committee and have responsibility for accelerating Tailored Brands’ technology strategy.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Data: 54% US homes combining SVoD services

Data from analyst firm Parks Associates reveals 54 per cent of US broadband households now combine one of the big three VoD players (Netflix, Amazon, Hulu) with at least one other subscription OTT service. Currently, 82 per cent of US broadband households subscribe to an OTT service, and OTT service...
TECHNOLOGY
californianewswire.com

Loren Data Corp Launches New Portal with Advanced Visibility and B2B Onboarding Support

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, announced today that they have introduced a new user interface for their clients. “Enabling secure transaction management and real-time administration of our customers’ trading communities is a central tenet of the new...
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Jentz joins 3SS as VP Americas

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), a provider of software solutions for STB and multiscreen entertainment, has announced the appointment of Brian Jentz as Vice President Americas at 3SS. From his Midwest base in Indiana, Jentz will spearhead 3SS’ commercial growth strategy in the US, Canada and across Latin America. Jentz’ appointment...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy