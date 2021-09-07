MPI's market cap approaches RM10b mark as share price climb continues
KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The market capitalisation of Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd (MPI) is inching closer to the RM10 billion mark, as the stock continues its upward climb. The stock, which rose as much as 30 sen to a record high of RM46.80 this morning, settled at RM46.68 — up 18 sen from yesterday's close — after 70,500 shares were done, giving it a market capitalisation of RM9.8 billion. The stock has surged 83% to date from RM25.50 earlier this year.www.theedgemarkets.com
