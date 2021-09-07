CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MPI's market cap approaches RM10b mark as share price climb continues

By Cheryl Poo
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The market capitalisation of Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd (MPI) is inching closer to the RM10 billion mark, as the stock continues its upward climb. The stock, which rose as much as 30 sen to a record high of RM46.80 this morning, settled at RM46.68 — up 18 sen from yesterday's close — after 70,500 shares were done, giving it a market capitalisation of RM9.8 billion. The stock has surged 83% to date from RM25.50 earlier this year.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Trout Market Price, Size, Trends 2021, Growth and Share 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Trout Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global trout market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the global trout market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. A trout...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

A Smart ETF Approach to Access the Potential of Small-Caps

Exchange traded fund investors who are looking to reposition for the market ahead should consider the compelling cyclical opportunities in the small-cap space. In the recent webcast, Re-thinking the equity equation: Take another look at small caps, Todd Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer, Principal Global Asset Allocation, warned that divergent COVID-19 experiences drive de-synchronized global growth. For example, vaccinations aid re-openings and recovery in developed markets. Supply constraints and bottlenecks are temporarily inflating price pressures. Meanwhile, once policy support ends, consumer spending will sustain the recovery. Easy financial conditions and strong earnings growth still support risk assets while fixed income continues to be challenged by low rates and tight spreads.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Communications Systems Shares Climb

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.87% to 34,565.88 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 15,035.39. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.60% to 4,441.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,223,890 cases with around 662,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,289,570 cases and 443,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,006,420 COVID-19 cases with 587,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 225,389,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,642,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
The Independent

Tuesday blues sets in on markets as price rises continue to loom

If shares on Monday looked like they might be bouncing back from last week’s bruising performance, Tuesday dented any such hopes.In the City, the FTSE 100 index pushed at one point hitting as low as 7,020 points.It ended at 7,034, a 34.37-point drop, or 0.5% lower.“Having got off to a positive start yesterday, today’s price action looks set to follow the pattern of last week, where after a similar Monday rally, sentiment deteriorated as concerns about profit margins in the face of rising prices saw certain sectors come under further pressure,” said CMC Market analyst Michael Hewson.In the US, inflation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Market Segments#Share Price#Mpi#Fy21#Ta Securities#Inari#Unisem Group Bhd#Elsoft Research Bhd
pulse2.com

FAMI Stock: Why It Significantly Decreased Today

The stock price of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) significantly decreased pre-market this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of China-based agriculture products supplier Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) significantly decreased pre-market this morning. Investors are responding negatively to Farmmi announcing that it intends to offer in an underwritten public offering ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.
STOCKS
ShareCast

RBC lowers target price on CMC Markets

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets lowered their target price on financial services firm CMC Markets from 560.0p to 410.0p on Monday after the group's "more cautious" net operating income guidance for FY22. 13,085.68. 14:15 14/09/21. -0.51%. -67.45. 23,757.49. 14:15 14/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,076.07. 14:15 14/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,062.61. 14:15 14/09/21.
STOCKS
Law.com

The Measured Approach to Market Uncertainty

A review of top legal news right now will reveal that many firms emerged from 2020 in a mood to make splashy plays, even in the face of continued uncertainty. That includes announcing market-leading associate salaries and bonuses, entering the burgeoning talent war and pursuing growth through mergers or acquisitions. While that might have been a successful strategy for some firms, particularly those in BigLaw, it’s probably not going to work for most midsize firms.
MARKETS
ShareCast

UBS upgrades Purplebricks, says market share losses priced in

UBS upgraded its stance on shares of Purplebricks on Friday to ‘neutral’ from ‘sell’ as it said market share losses are now priced in. The bank, which cut its price target to 64p from 78p, noted that Purplebricks shares are down around 40% year-to-date. "Shares are now trading at 12x...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
invezz.com

Solana climbs to eighth spot in market cap

Market value of Solana’s SOL token almost tripled in the past three weeks, exceeding $41 billion. Solana markets itself as the fastest blockchain across the globe. Solana raised $314 million in a funding round in June, investors were Polychain Capital, CoinShare. Of all altcoins, Solana (SOL/USD) is one of those...
STOCKS
newsbrig.com

Solana Price Hits High, With Market Cap Topping Dogecoin

A Solana price surge Friday sent it to a new high and put its market value above Dogecoin’s, making SOL the seventh biggest cryptocurrency. By midday, the Solana price was up 12% to $140.50, after reaching a high of $145.97. That gave it a market cap of $40.6 billion. And it raced ahead of Dogecoin, which rose 0.9% to 30 cents, with a market cap of $39 billion.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Vera Bradley Drops Following Downbeat Q2 Results; PVH Shares Climb

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.06% to 35,337.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 15,339.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,530.08. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,200,750 cases with around 640,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,810,840 cases and 439,020 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,776,870 COVID-19 cases with 580,410 deaths. In total, there were at least 217,776,640 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,520,500 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
investing.com

Argo Blockchain launches Nasdaq share offer

Investing.com – Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) has announced it has begun its Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) of American Depositary Shares (ADS). In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Argo said it is to sell 7.5 million ADS, with each ADS representing 10 ordinary shares, representing an aggregate of 75,000,000 ordinary shares.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Near-term KLCI outlook continues to look unsettled, says Inter-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Inter-Pacific Securities Research Sdn Bhd said the near-term outlook continues to look unsettled as the latest government moves are likely to keep market sentiments in check. In its daily bulletin today, the research house said Malaysian equities succumbed to further selling that was pronounced in the...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Stocks set to drop; Treasuries rallied after CPI

(Sept 15): Asian stocks look set to fall Wednesday after Wall Street slipped on growth concerns, while Treasuries rallied in the wake of an inflation report that suggested the Federal Reserve won’t rush to taper stimulus. Equity futures slid in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were steady after...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs further beyond 0.9200 mark amid upbeat market mood/stronger USD

A combination of factors pushed USD/CHF higher for the second successive session on Monday. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive amid stronger USD. The market focus now shifts to this week’s release of the US CPI report and Retail Sales figures. The USD/CHF pair continued scaling...
RETAIL
ShareCast

Broker tips: CMC Markets, EasyJet, SThree

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets lowered their target price on financial services firm CMC Markets from 560.0p to 410.0p on Monday after the group's "more cautious" net operating income guidance for FY22. RBC said its updated forecast for full-year net operating income of £265.0m sits in the middle of the...
MARKETS
kpq.com

Wenatchee Home Prices Continue Record Climb

August’s real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to paint a grim picture for potential home buyers. According to data released by Pacific Appraisal Associates, the average sales price for a home has grown by over a fifth in the last year to over $493,000. The number of homes sold also fell by a near identical rate year over year, with only 94 pieces of real estate sold last month.
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy