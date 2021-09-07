CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU regulator determining covid-booster stance

By Editorials
Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM -- The European Medicines Agency reports it has started an expedited evaluation of whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose should be given six months after people...

www.arkansasonline.com

deseret.com

COVID-19 boosters are ‘not appropriate’ at this time, multiple experts say

Multiple scientific experts — including two reviewers for the Food and Drug Administration — said in a new research paper that the COVID-19 booster shots are “not appropriate” at this time. Per The Associated Press, the international group of scientists said that the average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

FDA Staff Declines to Take Stance on Pfizer's Covid Vaccine Booster Shots, Citing Lack of Verified Data

The FDA staff declined to take a stance on whether to back booster shots of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, saying U.S. regulators haven't verified all the available data. "Overall, data indicate that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," they wrote in a 23-page document.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Arkansas Online

U.K. puts off checks on food from EU

LONDON -- Britain announced Tuesday that it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic already has piled pressure on businesses. The delay means paperwork and checks for EU agricultural and animal products that were to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jair Bolsonaro
NWI.com

EU regulator opens privacy probes into Tik Tok

TikTok's lead data privacy regulator in the European Union has opened two inquiries into the Chinese-owned short-video platform related to the processing of children's personal data and transfers of personal data to China. Emer McCarthy reports.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
International Business Times

EU To Ban Forced-labour Products In Tougher China Stance

The EU is looking to impose an import ban on products made from forced labour, the bloc's chief said on Wednesday, in a move seen aimed at China over its treatment of its Uyghur population. The announcement was one of several made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen...
ECONOMY
benitolink.com

FDA mulls approval of COVID vaccine booster shots

In August, health officials in the Biden administration recommended an additional dose for all Americans 18 and over who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, proposing a booster eight months after being fully vaccinated. “Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time,” Surgeon...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

Top Health Officials: “COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Not Yet Necessary”! Read Why?

Washington – Additional COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not yet needed for the general population. This is according to leading scientists including two departing senior U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials and several from the World Health Organization (WHO). “Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Scotland to get vaccine passports and regulator approves booster jabs

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. People in Scotland will need proof they have been fully vaccinated before they can enter nightclubs and many large events from 1 October, after MSPs voted the scheme through this evening. The proposals were opposed by the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Moderna seeks EU authorization for Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

Moderna said on Friday it had asked the EU drugs regulator for conditional approval of a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine at a 50 microgram dose. The company also said it had completed data submission for the use of a third booster dose of its two-shot vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bitcoin.com

European Citizens Reject EU-Imposed Crypto Regulation

Most European citizens reject the idea of a cryptocurrency regulation regime imposed by the European Union (EU) on its member states, according to a recent survey. Most surveyed citizens lean towards independent cryptocurrency regulation in each country, compared to 25% that approve an EU-imposed regulation. However, most of the citizens polled acknowledged they still don’t know much about cryptocurrencies in the first place.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EU health authorities say no 'urgent' need for widespread COVID booster shots

The European Medicines Authority said Thursday that there is no "urgent need" for COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals across the general public. In a statement, it said additional shots, should "already be considered for people with severly weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination," citing a technical report issued by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Evidence on vaccine effectiveness and duration of protection shows that all vaccines authorised in the EU/EEA are currently highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalisation, severe disease and death," said the EMA. The emphasis should instead be placed on bringing vaccinations up to speed, with one out of three adults in the EU/EEA over 18 years still not fully vaccinated, the body noted. Booster shots could also be given to older, frail individuals in residential homes and longer-term care facilities, the EMA said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

