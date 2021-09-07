CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
History is Made: Composable Finance Enables Parachain Crowdloan Contributions With Stablecoins

Cover picture for the articleComposable Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure project aiming to improve financial applications on the blockchain, has announced its acceptance of stablecoins into its crowdloan. This is a major development in the space, as it marks the first time that users can contribute stablecoins into a crowdloan for a parachain, instead of having to purchase and deposit Kusama.

