Italian authorities are reportedly chasing Facebook for more information about its latest smart glasses, announced last week in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica. According to a Reuters report, Garante, the Italian watchdog, is worried about compliance with privacy laws, especially when it comes to children. Fear seems to mirror that about smart speakers such as Amazon's Alexa products � dubbed smart microphones by critics who say they allow the tech giant to snoop on conversations in people's homes. Camera technology installed in smart glasses would conceivably upload data to Facebook and other providers, prompting the same anxiety about abuse of personal data.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO