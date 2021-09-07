CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus statue in Mexico to be replaced

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue of European explorer Christopher Columbus that was on prominent display in Mexico City has been toppled in favor of a female Indigenous figure, the mayor said over the weekend, as the country becomes the latest to reckon with the public commemoration of its past. The looming Columbus figure...

www.arkansasonline.com

