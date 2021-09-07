CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls sustain the $215 mark and currently advancing against the $220 barrier

By Arnold Kirimi
cryptopolitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur daily Litecoin price analysis starting at an intraday low of $215 to a high of $221. Today’s Litecoin price analysis is bullish following a market consolidation market around the $210 support overnight after a substantial decline earlier this week. Therefore, we hope that the LTC/USD pair will undergo a reversal over the next 24 hours as the bulls aim to face further upsides.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA still bearish below $2.4 zone

ADA/USD is trading bearishly on our Cardano price analysis. Cardano traded within a range of $2.359 – $2.407. ADA/USD is trading bearishly on our Cardano price analysis following a correction from the $2.40 zone into the lower zone at $2.35. The bears have been at play for the better part of the week since Monday’s Alonzo upgrade. The downward correction could be a result of heightening selling pressure caused by buy the ‘rumour, sell the news’feuds.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD to spike to $5 in the next 24 hours

Ten-day Moving Averages of the Bollinger bands offer strong resistance to the EOS/USD pair. The previous day’s EOS price analysis chart traded bullishly. Bulls are preparing for a surge. EOS price analysis : General price overview. The previous day’s EOS price analysis chart followed a good trend. However, solid selling...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK price settles at $29 psychological resistance

Sellers target the $23 psychological support level after price recovered from last week’s dip. Price up about 2 percent on intra day trade with trading volume also increasing 22 percent. Resistance being faced at $29 with the next breakout set at $34. Chainlink price analysis suggests that the coin faces...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Klaytn price analysis: KLAY/USD will reach $1.45 resistance in the next 24 hours

The narrow Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour price analysis indicate that Klaytn is experiencing little volatility. We anticipate KLAY/USD to rise and move higher in the next 24 hours. Klaytn is trading in a promising trend with a slight price increment. Klaytn price analysis: General price overview. Klaytn price analysis...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Usd#Ltc#Ltc Usd#The Silver Bitcoin#Cryptopolitan Com
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL/USD expected to go back to $200

Solana five-day price analysis chart suggests that the market is generally bullish. Our daily Solana price analysis is bullish. The cryptocurrency heat map has mixed results. Solana’s five-day price analysis chart suggests that the market is generally bullish, with most candlesticks red. The bulls were so powerful that the bears attempted to drag them down.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Stellar price analysis: XLM/USD continues to hover around $0.3186

Stellar Price Analysis shows that the market is quite stable today. XLM/USD has marked a slight increase from $0.3165 to $0.3251 in 24 hours. A further downslide in the price is not expected for now. This could be a good time for any short-term investments as the bulls can take...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Monero price analysis: XMR targets $280

Yesterday, XMR/USD was in a bullish trend. The general cryptocurrency market is bullish. Day traders should buy Monero and hold it until the price. Yesterday, XMR/USD was in a bullish trend. On the other hand, the coin experienced a powerful bear movement before closing yesterday’s Monero price analysis. When the daily price chart set in, this bearish pattern was reversed, pushing prices upward and forming head and shoulder trends to the intraday highs of $285, where it met stiff resistance from bears that caused the price to drop somewhat.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos price analysis: Bull’s eye $9

XTZ/USD saw a downfall towards thec losure of yesterday’s Tezos price analysis chart. Today, the price analysis for Tezos is bullish. The Bollinger bands expanded in the early trading sessions, suggesting that XTZ/USD has greater volatility. Tezos price analysis: General price overview. XTZ/USD saw a downfall towards the closure of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Cosmos price analysis: ATOM/USD to break the $36 resistance

Yesterday’s Cosmos price analysis chart followed a good trend. Our daily Cosmos price analysis is bullish. Bulls aims to surpass $36. Yesterday’s Cosmos price analysis chart followed a good trend. However, ATOM/USD selling pressure halted the upswing when the daily rice analysis chart set in, causing prices to plunge sharply to the lowest level on the daily price analysis chart at $32.5. The bulls appeared to be strategizing an attack that might reverse the downward trajectory. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed sufficient force to establish firm support, which reversed the bearish trend and caused ATOM/USD price surge.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rapidly breaks $46,500, further upside to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD broke past the $46,500 resistance. Bitcoin headed towards $48,000 next. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as the market broke past the $46,500 resistance and currently trades with a higher high of around $47,500. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to continue higher today and look to reach further highs.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: 200-DMA holds the key for XAU/USD bulls

Gold shot to one-week tops on Tuesday following the release of softer US CPI report. A goodish USD rebound capped further gains for the dollar-denominated commodity. Disappointing Chinese macro data acted as a tailwind and helped limit the downside. Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from near three-week lows touched earlier...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH breaks above $3,400 what’s next?

Ethereum price analysis suggests upwards movement with gentle slope as market turns bullish. ETH faces resistance at the $3,450 mark. The Ethereum price analysis shows that the price action found a strong support level at the $3200 mark as ETH bounced swiftly to the $3400 mark. However, the price action still struggles to climb above the $3,450 mark as the selling pressure remains high at the level.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopolitan.com

Sushiswap Price Analysis: SUSHI spikes to $13, set to slowly reverse overnight?

Sushiswap price analysis is bearish for today. SUSHI/USD spiked to the $13 resistance overnight. SUSHI is set to reverse today. Sushiswap price analysis indicates bearish price action to follow as bulls are exhausted after a rapid advance to the $13 mark over the past 24 hours. Therefore, we expect SUSHI/USD to retrace and retest the previous resistance of $12 as support.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Tron price analysis: TRX faces a retest after breaking past $0.107

TRX fell 9.5 percent after earlier breakout past key resistance at $0.107. RSI shows significant bearish divergence with trading volume falling near 18 percent. Founder Justin Sun teased for a big news regarding TRX earlier, resulting in massive buyer interest earlier. Tron price analysis suggests that the coin has fallen...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to push above 1.2650

USD/CAD struggles in keeping head up above 1.2650 on Tuesday. Additional gains for pair if price manages to hold 20-day SMA in intraday session. Momentum oscillator indicates flat price movement. USD/CAD trades with a cautious tone on Tuesday in the early European trading hours. The pair hovers in less than...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT rejected by $36, corrects to $33

Polkadot price analysis is showing signs of a retracement. The closest support level lies at the $32 mark. The Polkadot price analysis indicates DOT met strong rejection at the $36 mark after trying to support a rally overnight. As a result, the price rally paused briefly and prevented any significant upsides from that point. This situation pulled the altcoin to a lower support level at $32.50. The price is not fully recovered but the 24-hour candlesticks are indicating high chances of an uninterrupted rally for the next few hours.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to close in the green, bears eye 1.1780

The price closed the day on Monday negative and that leaves prospects of a retest of the lows for the sessions ahead. From an hourly perspective, the bears can move in on the 50% mean reversion located near the neckline of the W-formation around 1.1790. Below there, the daily structure is located near 1.1780. First, the newly formed level of support needs to give and this is located near 1.18 the figure.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy