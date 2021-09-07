Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls sustain the $215 mark and currently advancing against the $220 barrier

Yesterday, XMR/USD was in a bullish trend. The general cryptocurrency market is bullish. Day traders should buy Monero and hold it until the price. Yesterday, XMR/USD was in a bullish trend. On the other hand, the coin experienced a powerful bear movement before closing yesterday’s Monero price analysis. When the daily price chart set in, this bearish pattern was reversed, pushing prices upward and forming head and shoulder trends to the intraday highs of $285, where it met stiff resistance from bears that caused the price to drop somewhat.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO