Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls sustain the $215 mark and currently advancing against the $220 barrier
Our daily Litecoin price analysis starting at an intraday low of $215 to a high of $221. Today’s Litecoin price analysis is bullish following a market consolidation market around the $210 support overnight after a substantial decline earlier this week. Therefore, we hope that the LTC/USD pair will undergo a reversal over the next 24 hours as the bulls aim to face further upsides.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0