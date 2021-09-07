CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

UK government eyes tax hike to pay for care for older people

By JILL LAWLESS
harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans Tuesday to fulfill a election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of the long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

National insurance hike sets UK on path to record level of taxes

London (CNN Business) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to hike payroll taxes to raise billions in funding for health and social care will raise Britain's tax burden to its highest ever level, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The independent research organization also said that further tax...
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

Tax rise for 25 million to pay for social care

Boris Johnson is next week expected to announce a manifesto-breaking tax hike to pay for the biggest overhaul in social care in a generation and bring down NHS waiting lists. In a major political gamble, the Prime Minister will reveal a rise in National Insurance that will see around 25 million people pay extra tax.
INCOME TAX
NBC Philadelphia

UK's Boris Johnson to Hike Taxes to Tackle Covid and Social-Care Crises

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced plans to hike taxes to fund health care and reforms to the country's social-care system. From April, Johnson's government wants to introduce a new 1.25% health- and social-care levy on earned income across England. Tax rates on shareholder dividends will rise by the same amount. It will begin as an increase on the existing National Insurance rate (a current tax on earnings) and become a separate tax on earned income in 2023.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
KSAT 12

UK lawmakers back tax hike to pay for health, long-term care

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won Parliament's support on Wednesday for a big tax hike to pay for short-term health requirements arising from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as for long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older population. Lawmakers voted by 319 to 248 in favor of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Social care tax rise: NI MPs vote against tax hike

Northern Ireland MPs have voted against Number 10's plans to introduce a new health and social care tax across the UK. But the government won Wednesday's vote in the Commons by 319 to 248. The tax will begin as a 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance (NI) from April...
U.K.
FXStreet.com

UK tax hike on the cards, Boris Johnson is adamant

A UK tax rise in the form of a hike in national insurance is what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking, despite a push back from the cabinet. The cabinet is split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms, according to reports. Sajid Javid has pushed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Promise#Uk#Britain#Ap
UPI News

Boris Johnson proposes 1.25% tax hike to pay for health and social care reforms

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed a plan Tuesday to hike taxes in order to pay for health and social care in the country. The plan would levy a 1.25% tax on earned income for all workers as well as shareholder dividends beginning in April, initially paid as an increase on the National Insurance rate before becoming a separate tax on earned income in 2023.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Starmer accuses PM of ‘hammering’ working people over tax hike for social care

Boris Johnson is “hammering” working people while failing to offer guarantees over protecting homeowners and clearing the NHS backlog, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed. The Labour leader questioned why the Prime Minister was breaking his manifesto promise by increasing national insurance to tackle health and social care problems, while not providing assurances over what the policy will achieve.
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid: Boris Johnson on Covid plans and restrictions

Protecting the NHS from being overwhelmed "has to remain the objective" and there are "all sorts of data" being looked at the PM has said. Boris Johnson said he was “confident we can proceed with 'Plan A' and any changes could be done in a “gradual way”. The BBC's Vicki...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
harrisondaily.com

UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the U.K. rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BUSINESS
harrisondaily.com

EU pledges 200 million more COVID vaccine doses to Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is committing 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
WORLD
harrisondaily.com

At London's Old Vic, 'Camp Siegfried' probes American Nazis

LONDON (AP) — What could be more American than summer camp? It has fresh air, sailing, cookouts — and, in Bess Wohl’s new play, swastikas. “Camp Siegfried” is based on a real-life camp …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ENTERTAINMENT
albuquerquenews.net

UK business group calls on government to lower taxes

LONDON, England: The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has urged the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to stop raising taxes on businesses, and instead offer them more assistance to deal with the effects of Brexit, COVID-19 and climate change. The Confederation also asked Sunak to "flip business taxation...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to ‘rule out’ winter Covid lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was tight-lipped on whether or not he would rule out a winter lockdown, ahead of Tuesday’s announcement on Covid rule changes. The Prime Minister said he would do ‘everything that’s right’ to protect the UK from Covid during a visit to Leicester today ahead of a further announcement tomorrow on how the Government will tackle the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: Boris Johnson set to unveil Covid winter plan ‘toolbox’, including jabs for over-50s

Boris Johnson is set to unveil a ‘toolbox’ of options to get the country through coronavirus over the winter and prevent another lockdown.The prime minister is expected to outline a series of options, including working from home and compulsory mask wearing, as part of his Covid blueprint to manage the disease at a press conference later today.Mr Johnson remains “dead set” against another lockdown, with No10 insisting it will only be considered as a “last resort”. He is also expected to announce the start of the booster jabs programme that will target the over-50s.Ministers believe a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine will help ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed by new cases of the disease as it moves into the autumn and winter months.It follows Monday’s announcement that Covid jabs will be rolled out for all children aged 12 to 15 in schools starting next week.Read MoreWhen is Boris Johnson giving his winter Covid update?Most people don’t need a Covid booster jab, say expertsBoris Johnson ‘dead set’ against another lockdown in new blueprint for ‘managing’ Covid over winter
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy