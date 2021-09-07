CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

LondonMetric buys 3 urban logistics warehouses for £35.4m

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said on Tuesday that the acquisitions reflect a blended net initial yield of 4.4% and a reversionary yield of 4.9%. The properties generate a rent of £1.7m a year, with 83% of the income benefiting from RPI or CPI-linked rent review. LondonMetric has bought a 130,000 sq ft...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

DJ LM Funding America Launches Cryptocurrency Mining Business

2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. LM Funding America Inc. said Wednesday it is launching a cryptocurrency mining business by buying 1,000 S19J Pro Miner Machines from Bitmain for $6.3 million. LM Funding said that for its initial investment of 1,000 machines, its purchase price will range between $6,000 to...
MARKETS
dcvelocity.com

Clockwork Logistics Systems Closes $5.5M Seed Round to Digitize Global Deliveries

Clockwork Logistics Systems (Clockwork) concluded a $5.5 million seed round from leading logistics venture investors The Clockwork platform extends existing operating systems to truck carriers and truck drivers to capture precise Proof of Delivery (POD) data in the delivery moment. Customers utilize Clockwork to digitize a range of complex deliveries including Port Drayage (Haulage), Less than Truck Load (LTL), Expedited Air and Final Mile delivery.
INDUSTRY
Inside Indiana Business

Berry Global Planning $110M Expansion

EVANSVILLE - Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has announced plans to expand its foodservice packaging manufacturing operations throughout North America. The company says the $110 million investment will add 200 jobs at its facilities, though it was not immediately clear which locations will benefit. Berry Global says the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
irei.com

AEW buys warehouse development in the Netherlands for German pension fund

AEW has acquired a class A logistics development, De President, in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands. The asset was acquired through a forward-funding agreement with developer Minerva Development on behalf of a German separate account investor. De President is fully let to Scotch & Soda, a Dutch fashion retailer, on a 10-year...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Logistics#Rpi#Bowers Wilkins#Jewson
omahamagazine.com

Gratton Warehouse

Omaha was incorporated less than 40 years when Gratton Warehouse came to be, fourth- generation owner Bo Gratton said. “My great-great-grandfather (Charles Harrison Gratton) who started the company left Union Pacific as a vice president in Chicago and came here and started a warehouse company in 1894,” Gratton said. “We’re one of the oldest warehouses—and we’re definitely one of the oldest that is still family owned—in the country. And we’ve always been 100 percent Gratton-owned.”
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

The Logistics Optimizer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. XpressBees, a logistics company that incepted towards the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 captured the markets with its super-fast delivery. They initially started delivering for FirstCry but after a year, in 2014, XpressBees founder Amitava Saha was approached by some hot-shot established entrepreneurs who impressed by the speed of delivery, asked Amitava to do the same for their businesses. The only interest that Amitava had at that point in time was to expand his pin code reach to a couple of more cities and serve more prescribed customers. Amitava had some heated discussions with some luxurious companies that went on to become bigger later on. By the end of 2014, those companies told Amitava that they would support him if he would expand because they were happy with the levels of service that Amitava’s company was providing them with and were looking forward to expanding their business further. At the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015, a conversation took place regarding the formation of a separate company and by August-September, XpressBees was formed. When XpressBees started off, they were doing about 25,000-30,000 shipments a day but now they are doing approximately 800,000-900,000 shipments a day.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

LondonMetric sells Liverpool building for £10.2m

The 29,000 sq ft asset was bought for £8.1m in 2014 and is let to Marks & Spencer and Aldi. It generates £0.5m of rent a year. The sale price is line with the 31 March 2021 book value and crystallises a 26% profit on cost and an ungeared internal rate of return of 9%, the company said.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
ShareCast

JD.com to buy controlling stake in China Logistics

JD Property Group will buy a 26.4% stake for HK$4.35 per share from the company’s largest shareholder, Yupei International Investment Management. The acquisition will take JD.com’s stake in China Logistics to around 35.8%, making it mandatory under Hong Kong takeover rules for JD to make an offer for the whole company.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Lineage Logistics Completes Warehouse Expansion in U.K.

Lineage Logistics, a leading temperature-controlled industrial real estate investment trusts (REIT) and logistics solutions provider based in Novi, today announced the completion of the expansion of its Heywood Northern Superhub advanced cold storage facility in Manchester, United Kingdom. “Recent months have seen the importance of the temperature-controlled sector in the...
INDUSTRY
therealdeal.com

Easton Group, LBA Logistics buy Doral warehouse for $20M

The Easton Group, in joint venture with industrial investor LBA Logistics, bought a Doral warehouse for $19.5 million. Badia Spices, a homegrown spice and herbs maker and distributor, sold the 105,365-square-foot building at 9880 Northwest 25th Street, according to an Easton news release. The deal breaks down to $185 per...
BUSINESS
irei.com

LaSalle acquires logistics warehouse outside of Berlin

LaSalle Investment Management has acquired a logistics warehouse in the Großbeeren freight hub, located at the southern edge of the German capital in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan area. The warehouse has been purchased from DWS Group by LaSalle on behalf of ERAFP, the French public service additional pension scheme. A sales price was not disclosed.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Renewables Infrastructure to raise £200m

The Renewables Infrastructure Group is to raise £200m by issuing new shares, the investment firm said on Wednesday, to pay down amounts drawn under its revolving credit facility and to fund investment in Iberia. 13,781.90. 16:24 15/09/21. -0.43%. -60.20. 23,432.81. 16:24 15/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,053.58. 16:24 15/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,039.44.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
MARKETS
irei.com

Pictet Alternative Advisors and Lasabia establish JV to develop BTR in Madrid

Pictet Alternative Advisors and Lasabia, a Spanish property investment company created by the González-Weil brothers, have established a joint venture to develop build-to-rent residential properties in well-established zones of Madrid. The new Pictet-Lasabia joint venture will focus on creating a platform of residential properties characterized by their quality, added value...
REAL ESTATE
ShareCast

Restore achieves 'further positive trading' in Q3

Information and data management firm Restore said on Wednesday that it has achieved "further positive trading momentum" in the third quarter. Restore said trading in July and August had continued the positive momentum achieved throughout the year, supporting the board's confidence in a strong second-half performance. The AIM-listed group stated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

UPS to buy Atlanta logistics startup Roadie for same-day delivery solution

Roadie has 200,000 drivers and a footprint that covers 90% of the U.S. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

THE MOST READ

*DJ PepsiCo Working to Spread Regenerative Practices to Restore Earth Across Land Equal to Agricultural Footprint >PEP. 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. Major companies tentatively scheduled to report quarterly earnings in the week ahead, with earnings estimates provided by FactSet Research Systems Inc.
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

J&J Denholm buys John Good Logistics: 'huge opportunities for us both'

The UK’s J&J Denholm has bought John Good Logistics, following two years of talks, as the businesses look to gain new opportunities. Family-owned John Good, which opened in 1833, enjoyed revenues of some £62.5m ($86.2m) in 2019, resulting in a profit of £836,000, according to Companies House. The same year, J&J Denholm – also family owned – had a turnover of £270m, with a profit after tax of £10m.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 28,070 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 999.03 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy