While Marvel was without doubt the driving force in comic book movies for over a decade, DC has started to finally get their act together a little in the last few years. While their DCEU got off to a very disjointed start, both their live action and animated output of late seems to be hitting the right chord with many fans, and there is no shortage of new features coming in the near future. One of those new projects to have just been announced is the animated movie Merry Little Batman, which will feature on Cartoon Network's "ACME Night" ahead of its HBO Max debut sometime in the future.

