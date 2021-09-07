Some perspective on Hurricane Larry’s giant eye

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Though Hurricane Larry is not coming to Florida, there are some notable things happening with this large storm in the Atlantic Ocean that might catch your attention.

Yes, the system’s 155 mph wind gusts are significant and the 30-foot seas it’s generating are noticeable. But of all the things happening with this storm right now, it’s arguably the sheer size and scope of this particular hurricane’s eye that’s most amazing.

Earlier on Monday, the extent of Larry’s eye expanded to around 70 miles across. That’s huge for an Atlantic hurricane, as normally the average eye size is between 20 and 40 miles across according to the National Hurricane Center.

If you use our local area for perspective, if Larry was sitting over Southwest Florida right now one end of its eye could be over the city of Fort Myers in Lee County while the other end of it would stretch as far east as Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.

A hurricane’s eye is an important piece of its structure. Typically the more defined an eye is, the stronger a storm is. But just how big that eye is can vary widely from storm to storm.

Some strong hurricanes like Larry have an expansive eye reaching around 70 miles across. Other strong hurricanes like Irma, which hit Southwest Florida in 2017, have average-sized eye shapes (around 30 miles across). Other strong hurricanes like Wilma, which made landfall here in 2005, can have a tiny pinhole-type eye, at one point stretching less than 3 miles across.

You can learn more about hurricane structure, including what makes the eyewall of a hurricane so intense by clicking here.