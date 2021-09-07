CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAMBLINGS • Pardon My Labor Day Grammar

By Ron Deabenderfer
Labor Day passed for another year; this time I have a better understanding of myself, so I saw the celebration through older but wiser eyes than previously. Perhaps that’s the best reason for taking up space on this earth for so long; every day I live presents an opportunity to filter the experiences and emotions of today through the screens of yesterday and for yesteryear. As I reflect, I can explain at least some of today based on both personal and cultural history.

