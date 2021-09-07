Tennis Toppers Earn First Victory Of 2021

The Hillsboro High School girls tennis team took their first victory of the year on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a 7-2 victory over East Alton-Wood River. The Toppers swept singles play and also won a pair of JV matches against the Oilers. Hillsboro’s top three players, Paige Lucykow, Sally Mattson and Ruthie Mathews all won 8-0, as did number six player Jesse Balla. Macy Shipman won her match 8-2 and Melissa Bell won 8-1 in the number five match to complete the sweep. Aly Leisure and Madie Hollo won the two JV matches, taking the victories by 8-0 and 8-4 respectively.