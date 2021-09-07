CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, IL

These 13 Families Need Your Prayers

thejournal-news.net
 9 days ago

Thirteen soldiers, 13 heros, 13 caskets wrapped in red, white and blue–what sorrow for 13 families and for all of America!. My story is old news to you. I lost Ryan in Iraq 15 years ago. The tragic news of what happened at the airport in Afghanistan brings back memories and fresh tears.

www.thejournal-news.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
RELIGION
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Hillsboro, IL
Journal Review

False prophets in sheep’s clothing

False prophets in sheep’s clothing are leading some of us into great danger. False prophets and teachers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for disastrous results of their ignorance or deceit. We live in a time when instant communication and media provide loud megaphones to little people, making them appear...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joseph Smith Jr. (December 23, 1805-June 27, 1844) founded the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints around 1830. He is seen as a living prophet. "The Book of Mormon" is believed to be the result of Joseph...
RELIGION
Salt Lake Tribune

Patrick A. Fletcher: To survive, LDS Church needs both a foundation and remodeling

Recent events transpiring within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the great deal of controversy that has arisen as a result, have made it necessary to examine two conflicting schools of thought as they abide within the membership of the church. This is done as an attempt to, in some small way, bridge the gap between these separate parties.
RELIGION
Science Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Jesus Christ
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
RELIGION
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD'

"Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD, even thy salvation, according to thy word. So shall I have wherewith to answer him that reproacheth me: for I trust in thy word." Psalm 119:41-42 (Read Psalm 119:41-48) Which one of us, when held up to the standard of God's...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho State Journal

Holiness to the Lord – The House of the Lord

“Holiness to the Lord” & “The House of the Lord” are the words inscribed on every temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. When one thinks of a “temple,” what does one think of? Solomon’s Temple, maybe? Possibly, one thinks of the abundance of “Mormon” temples scattered throughout Idaho and Utah. Those who travel through Pocatello, and who live in the Portneuf valley, cannot miss the giant white building that has a golden statue on top of its spire sitting on Pocatello’s east bench. Those unfamiliar with the two-year construction of that building, or with the beliefs The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, may not recognize that it is a house of the Lord.
POCATELLO, ID
New Jersey Herald

What our world needs now: A Rosh Hashana prayer | Opinion

Togetherness is not a slogan. It is a vital need, for both our nation and our world. Discord and polarization have become part of our political and social culture. “The Great Sort” has made us unfamiliar to, deeply suspicious of, and hostile towards those who do not share our worldview. Large parts of the media landscape encourage us to live in our own echo chamber, creating a culture of extremes around every issue, be it political, social, economic or scientific. We are more divergent than diverse.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Country
Iraq
Victoria Advocate

Letter: A response to Mark Ward's column

Thank you for presenting a penetrating look into what you have characterized as “white evangelical” mistakes in the current viral crises. It’s important that we take a close look at why we do the things that we do. Emphasizing the “whiteness” of Protestant evangelical behavior in the current crises, plays...
RELIGION
gordonconwell.edu

Attentiveness: Wisdom

Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom. But if you harbor bitter envy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not boast about it or deny the truth. Such “wisdom” does not come down from heaven but is earthly, unspiritual, demonic. For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice. But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere. Peacemakers who sow in peace reap a harvest of righteousness. (James 3:13-18)
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy