Another cold front sparks a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms across portions of Oklahoma Tuesday.

Good evening folks! Our next cold front is on the move and will track southeast across Oklahoma Tuesday evening. Temps will get hot again ahead of the front with moderate humidity in place and this will spark scattered t’storms. At this time it’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather as the storms first develop across NW OK Tuesday early evening. As the storms move southeast with the cold front they gradually weaken by the time they reach central OK around 10 PM. It turns briefly milder again behind the front Tuesday night and Wednesday. Then the Heat Dome develops near OK later this week and thru this next weekend hotter temps!