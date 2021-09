Sobieski captured the Class C State Amateur Baseball title on Labor Day with a 3-0 win in 11 innings in Waconia against Watertown. This was the 4th state championship game appearance for the Skis in 8 years. They were last crowned champions in 2014 and were runners up in 2016 and 2018. They played at the Class B level for 2 years in 2019 and 2020.