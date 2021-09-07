CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Discovers High-Grade Gold 130 Meters North of the Jumbo Resource

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") has received assays from several additional holes located within the Jumbo Trend on the Utah portion of its large flagship Gold Springs project located in the USA on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Announces Its 800 Meter Step-out Drill Hole at White Rock Intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of Gold Mineralization

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to announce that a major step-out hole, drilled 800 meters southeast of Provenance's initial drilling area on its White Rock property in Elko County, Nevada, intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of gold mineralization starting at the surface. The gold system extends another kilometer further to the southeast.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
WORLD
resourceworld.com

Endurance Gold samples 4.7 metres of 9.19 g/t gold at Reliance, British Columbia

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reports that new prospects have been confirmed as gold-bearing with channel sampling along the Treasure shear, and five diamond drill holes have now been completed at the Eagle zone at the 100%-optioned Reliance gold property in southern British Columbia. The property is located 4 km)...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Kutcho Copper reports Kutcho project, BC, hosts 22.80 Mt of 2.26% CuEq M&I

Kutcho Copper Corp. [KC-TSXV; KCCFF-OTC] released a progress report on the feasibility study for its 100%-owned high-grade Kutcho copper-zinc project 100 km east of Dease Lake, northern British Columbia, being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (an ERM Group company). Following a series of trade-off studies, including advanced engineering...
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
kitco.com

Rupert Resources reports maiden 3.95 million oz gold resource for Ikkari

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, maiden inferred mineral resource estimate for Ikkari amounted to 49 Mt at 2.5...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

US Copper Provides Update on Superior Drill Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - US Copper Corp ("US Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) is providing an update on the Dixie fire and its impact on the Company's activities at its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in north-east California.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Vancouver#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Grcaf#Csamtgeophysical#Company#Central Jumbo#White Point#Gold Equivalent#Utm#Qa#Qc#Paragon Geochemical#Aas#Otcqb
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Mobilizes Team to Expand Channel Sampling Program - Allison Lake North Lithium Property

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its geological team has re-mobilized to the Allison Lake North Lithium and Rare Elements Property (the "Property") located 100 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The team is expanding on the initial exploration program and carrying out additional systematic channel sampling where encouraging Lithium ("Li") and Tantalum ("Ta") values were recently discovered.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Rupert unveils maiden gold resource in Finland

Rupert Resources Ltd. [RUP-TSXV] has released a maiden resource estimate for the Ikkari gold discovery at its 100%-owned Rupert Lapland project in northern Finland. Ikkari is part of the Rupert Lapland Project, which also includes the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, plus concessions, which are located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Pahtavaara operated between 1996 and 2014, producing almost 450,000 ounces of gold, and still contains an inferred resource of 474,000 ounces, according to a NI 43-101 technical report released in April, 2018.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine achieves record monthly production

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has achieved record production at the Eagle gold mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory, producing 20,744 ounces of gold during the month of August. This represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on heap leach pad reported monthly record levels, with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes in July and August respectively.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Summa Silver Receives Drill Permit and Prepares for Immediate Drilling at the High-Grade Silver-Gold Mogollon Property, New Mexico

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 15,000 Meters of Drilling Planned to Explore Extensions of Past Producing High-Grade Silver and Gold Mine. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF)...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Ramelius increases gold resources in Western Australia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s total mineral resources are estimated to be 110 Mt at 1.6 g/t Au for 5.4 Moz...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Grande Portage Resources Announces Channel Sample Assay Grading 115.3 g/t Gold over 1.48 ft from the Hangwall Split of the Goat Vein

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that initial results from surface samples and diamond drilling on its Herbert gold property located S.E Alaska have been returned. Almost 4000 metres of drilling has been accomplished to date.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Goldshore Resources Receives Initial Magnetics Images from Geotech VTEM System Survey on the Moss Lake Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FWB: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the initial magnetic images from the heli-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM" Plus) and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer geophysical survey conducted by Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") on the Moss Lake Gold Project located in northwest Ontario (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Galleon Gold Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the West Cache Project, Timmins, Ontario

657,000 Indicated and 640,000 Inferred Gold Ounces. Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the “Company” or “Galleon Gold”) is pleased to announce the release of a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario (“West Cache” or the “Project”). Highlights...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Equinox Gold grows Mesquite resource in California

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE: EQX) has released new reserve and resource numbers for its Mesquite mine in California and for the Fazenda Brasileiro and Riacho Dos Machados mines in Brazil. The Mesquite heap leach gold mine’s latest measured and indicated numbers show a 65% increase in contained gold, to...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Gold Resource to acquire Aquila for $30.9 million

Aquila Resources Inc. [AQA-TSX, AQARF-OTCQB] said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Gold Resource Corp. [GORO-NYSE American], a move that would create a diversified North American precious and base metals producer. In keeping with that plan, Aquila said it has entered into a binding letter agreement with Gold...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ethos Gold Closes Transaction with Nevada King Gold Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp.(TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced transaction with Nevada King Gold Corp. ("Nevada King") whereby, pursuant to a termination and release agreement (the "Agreement") with Nevada King entered into on May 10, 2021, Ethos renounced all of its rights under the Earn-in Agreement with Nevada King dated May 16, 2019 with respect to the Iron Point project in Humboldt County, Nevada in exchange for the issuance 6.5 million shares of Nevada King to Ethos (the "Transaction"). The Nevada King shares issued to Ethos are subject to a voluntary hold period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy