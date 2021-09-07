HNtv INSIDERS - Discussing the need for transformational thinking in hospitality
A conversation between Michael Levie and David Keen, Co-Founders of KUBE Ventures. KUBE Ventures incubates and accelerates start-ups in global hospitality. Incorporated in Singapore by Michael Levie and David Keen in 2021, KUBE Ventures will officially launch in Dubai in September 2021 at the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference. The company now has 18 actively participating shareholders. KUBE Ventures is guided by two entities. KUBE Circle, a member community of established individuals in the hospitality industry, and KUBE Conscience, an empowered and diverse advisory board. Visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/kube-ventures/www.hospitalitynet.org
