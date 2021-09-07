CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CalPERS Reports Preliminary 21.3% Investment Returns for Fiscal Year 2020-21; Strong Returns Trigger Reduction in Discount Rate to 6.8%

By The Registry
theregistrysf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento, Calif. – CalPERS today reported a preliminary 21.3% net return on investments for the 12-month period that ended June 30, 2021. CalPERS assets at the end of the fiscal year stood at more than $469 billion. The preliminary 21.3% return lagged behind the fiscal year total fund benchmark of 21.7%.

news.theregistrysf.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million

Total Revenues of $15 Million Up 149% Year-Over-Year. Ad-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 301% Year-Over-Year. Subscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 88% Year-Over-Year. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ('Cinedigm' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:CIDM), a leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Cantaloupe, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) recently reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. “We delivered record revenue in the fourth quarter, capping off a transformational year for the Company. During the last year, the Company demonstrated an ability to serve our customers, develop innovative new products and solutions, and deliver robust financial performance in any macro environment,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “Our financial performance, strong balance sheet and significantly reduced spend on professional services has empowered us to invest in our people, our technology, and support our customers as they work to meet changing consumer needs. Looking ahead, we are excited by opportunities to continue to innovate unattended retail with best-in-class solutions and service, consistent with our goal to drive future growth and operating leverage.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theregistrysf.com

CalPERS Puts $800MM into Blackstone’s BioMed Life Science Fund

The life science sector has been the darling of the commercial real estate industry over the last eighteen months, and that will most likely continue into the future. One indication of its importance in the industry can be seen through the level of institutional investment made across the sector, and when the biggest pension fund in the world makes a significant investment into that area, it will be noticed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
internationalinvestment.net

Tavistock Investments returns to profit following reorganisation

Tavistock Investments has reported an operating profit of £1.2m for the year ending March 2021, following a loss of £5.5m the previous year. Last year the business undertook a reorganisation project, which cost £1.2m, to reduce its overhead costs by £750,000 in a full year. The project was funded, in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calpers#Investment Returns#Investment Performance#Fiscal Year#Pepra#Perf#Wilshire Associates#The U S Calpers
Austin American-Statesman

Round Rock adopts budget, tax rate for upcoming fiscal year

The average homeowner in Round Rock will pay $27 more in city property taxes under the budget approved by the City Council on Thursday. The council set its tax rate at 39.7 per $100 of evaluation for the upcoming fiscal year. The current tax rate is 4.2 cents lower at 43.9 cents.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Benzinga

PCTEL's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) posted sales of $21.68 million. Earnings were up 83.17%, but PCTEL still reported an overall loss of $117.00 thousand. PCTEL collected $17.71 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $695.00 thousand loss. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested...
STOCKS
suffolkva.us

ALL THREE RATING AGENCIES REAFFIRM SUFFOLK’S AAA STATUS

All three rating services have reaffirmed the City of Suffolk's AAA Rating. The AAA Rating represents the credit-worthiness of the City of Suffolk government issued bonds. It also provides assurance that the City of Suffolk has the highest quality of bonds with the least amount of risk and that both the principal and interest on the bonds will be paid on time and in full.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
theregistrysf.com

HP Investors Puts 26,000 SQFT Oakland Property up for Sale

As Oakland sees continued interest from institutional and local investors, San Diego-based HP Investors made the decision to place on the market for sale the 26,613 square foot mixed-use property in Oakland located at 1618 Franklin Street. Pricing guidance on the transaction was not available at this time. HP Investors...
OAKLAND, CA
amisun.com

Are you ready to be an island investor?

Investing in real estate can be a lifelong dream or a recurring nightmare – usually, it turns out to be both. What sounds better than owning an island home that you can rent for outlandish prices and also use? What can go wrong? Well, plenty can go wrong, but first you have to find the property to complete your dream.
REAL ESTATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Global reinsurance sector gaining positive momentum

Fitch Ratings has revised its fundamental outlook for the global reinsurance sector from ‘Stable’ to ‘Improving’ – a change that reflects the expected significant improvement in the sector’s profitability for the rest of 2021 and 2022. The revision of the sector outlook is largely due to three positive elements, according...
BUSINESS
theregistrysf.com

JB Matteson Completes $132MM in Refinancing of Six Multifamily Properties In California & Washington

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA (September 13, 2021) – Dennis Williams, senior vice president/managing director and Tom Wight, vice president of NorthMarq’s San Francisco office collaborated to arrange $132 million in total financing for six multifamily properties comprising a total of 965 units. NorthMarq arranged the financing for the Sponsor, JB Matteson, Inc. through its long-time correspondent relationship with the life insurance company Allianz. The six permanent loans featured competitive fixed interest rates with interest-only payments for the full 10-year terms.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD approves tax rate for 2021-22 fiscal year

Plano ISD taxpayers will pay property taxes at a decreased rate, but the district was still required to issue a public notice that taxes would be raised. The Plano ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt a district-wide property tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year in its Tuesday meeting. The resolution by trustees effectively levies an ad valorem tax rate of $1.32075 per $100 valuation. Of this tax burden, $1.05175 is designated for the district’s maintenance and operations fund while the remaining $0.269 is dedicated to its debt service fund.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy