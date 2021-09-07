CalPERS Reports Preliminary 21.3% Investment Returns for Fiscal Year 2020-21; Strong Returns Trigger Reduction in Discount Rate to 6.8%

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) recently reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. “We delivered record revenue in the fourth quarter, capping off a transformational year for the Company. During the last year, the Company demonstrated an ability to serve our customers, develop innovative new products and solutions, and deliver robust financial performance in any macro environment,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “Our financial performance, strong balance sheet and significantly reduced spend on professional services has empowered us to invest in our people, our technology, and support our customers as they work to meet changing consumer needs. Looking ahead, we are excited by opportunities to continue to innovate unattended retail with best-in-class solutions and service, consistent with our goal to drive future growth and operating leverage.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO