Inside Politics: Johnson to ignore Tory rebels and hike NI to pay for social care

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt last, there is some more prolonged sunshine in what has felt like the most miserable summer in living memory. Temperatures are soaring across the country, and Boris Johnson is continuing to feel the heat over his social care funding plan, with reports this morning saying one frontbencher is considering their position over the tax hike. Elsewhere, there has been a Brexit “sausage war” truce and fears of another Covid lockdown in October.

The Independent

Inside Politics: Tory revolt over social care plan as MPs return to Westminster

It’s back to school for MPs in parliament today following the summer recess. Boris Johnson faces a very unsettled class of Conservatives, who are angry at his plans to fund social care reforms. As is often the case, it’s those at the back of the room causing trouble, with former chancellor Philip Hammond the latest high profile Tory to warn NI hikes could hurt the party in the future. Labour too is opposing the move, saying a fairer funding policy is needed. Everybody agrees that social care has to be reformed. But there is now a growing consensus that those who break their backs providing it shouldn’t be among those made to pay.
The Independent

Social care funding talks ongoing as Tory grandees blast National Insurance hike

Boris Johnson remained locked in talks over how to fund social care reforms as Tory grandees warned hiking National Insurance would unfairly hit young and lower income workers.Former chancellor Lord Hammond told the Prime Minister there will be a “very significant backlash” if he goes ahead with the the manifesto-breaking move this week as expected.Mr Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been thrashing out the details, as the Government prepares to announce its long-awaited reforms to social care.Reports suggested that £5.5 billion more funding has been agreed for NHS shortfalls later this year, including to help...
The Independent

Boris Johnson to defy Tory anger with social care plan set to hit workers with higher national insurance bills

Boris Johnson will defy widespread Conservative anger with a social care rescue plan set to hit workers and businesses with higher national insurance bills, insisting it is the only way to end “catastrophic” care bills.Despite mounting criticism that the move will punish the young and worse off – and amount to “a jobs tax” on struggling firms – the prime minister will finally unveil the plan he promised more than two years ago.In the Commons on Tuesday, Mr Johnson will hail the expected national insurance increase of around 1.25 per cent, raising £10bn a year, as evidence that he will...
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Backlash at plans to hike National Insurance to pay for social care for elderly

Boris Johnson faced a furious backlash today over plans to target younger workers with a manifesto-busting £10bn-plus tax hike to pay for older people’s social care.The controversial decision to increase National Insurance contributions (NICs) for around 25 million workers is believed to have been agreed, with ministers now wrangling over the exact level of the rise before an announcement next week.Reports suggest the prime minister’s preferred 1 per cent hike is being challenged by chancellor Rishi Sunak, who wants a rise of 1.25 percentage points to ease pressure on battered Treasury coffers, and health secretary Sajid Javid, who believes more...
newsitem.com

UK leader Johnson gambles on tax hike to pay for elder care

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday how he plans to keep a key election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of long-term care for Britain’s growing older population. To do it, he broke another election vow: not to raise taxes. Johnson told lawmakers in the...
Shropshire Star

Dowden says social care tax hike ‘right thing to do’ despite Tory poll slump

A new poll has Labour leading the Conservatives for the first time since January. The Culture Secretary has predicted a Tory bounceback after a new poll suggested their lead had slipped following the announcement of the Government’s social care tax hike. A YouGov survey found that backing for the Tories...
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson warned social care plan won’t fix crisis as MPs expected to vote through reforms

Boris Johnson appears to have successfully seen off a major Tory rebellion on his social care reforms, with MPs expected to comfortably pass new measures later today. Elsewhere, businesses have been told they can dump sewage in rivers due to Brexit and Covid supply chain issues, and Nicola Sturgeon has set out her party’s plan for government.
The Independent

Universal credit cut ‘backlash’ will be a bigger political problem than social care, say Tory MPs

Conservative MPs opposed to the looming universal credit cut have warned of an “angry backlash” ahead, predicting that the issue will be the biggest political problem for the party this autumn.Tories fear the impact of slashing universal credit payments by £1,040 a year will eclipse outrage over Boris Johnson’s plan to hike national insurance to pay for its social care plan.The warning follows reports of internal government modelling that predicts homelessness and food bank use will soar when the benefit is slashed by £20 a week from October – with one Whitehall official calling it the “disaster of the autumn”.Tory...
BBC

Social care tax rise: NI MPs vote against tax hike

Northern Ireland MPs have voted against Number 10's plans to introduce a new health and social care tax across the UK. But the government won Wednesday's vote in the Commons by 319 to 248. The tax will begin as a 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance (NI) from April...
Telegraph

So are vaccine passports on or off? Don’t ask Boris Johnson... or you’ll be even more confused

Should we have to carry vaccine passports, or not? If you’ve any idea, please tell the Government. Because it seems even more confused than the rest of us. Months ago, Nadhim Zahawi – the vaccines minister – announced that the Government wouldn’t bring in vaccine passports, because it wasn’t “the right thing to do”. Then last week he announced that actually the Government was bringing in vaccine passports, on the grounds that it was “the right thing to do”.
The Independent

Inside Politics: Covid jabs for kids and Johnson to ‘approve booster programme’

Large parts of the country are set for torrential downpours today as the British summer goes out with a whimper. Michael Gove wakes up this morning with a dark cloud hanging over his head, after leaked recordings revealed he made crude sexual comments, joked about paedophilia within top levels of government, and used a racist slur in a series of remarks in his twenties. Elsewhere, Covid jabs have been approved for 12 to 15-year-olds and Boris Johnson later sets out his plan for how to deal with the virus in winter.
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Tory discontent over tax-raising plan

Boris Johnson will face more rumblings of discontent from Tory MPs as he looks to force his plans for a £12bn tax hike to pay for the NHS and social care through the House of Commons in a single day on Tuesday.The prime minister’s plan has been blamed for a slump in the polls which saw Conservatives overhauled by Labour last week, and one backbench critic told The Independent that rebel numbers will be bolstered by the hostile reception to the proposed 1.25 per cent hike in national insurance contributions (NICs) for employers and employees.But with just five Tory MPs...
The Independent

Boris Johnson has got his tax rise – but his party is restless

It was cynically effective management of parliament. By bouncing through the vote last week on the principle of a tax rise, Boris Johnson and Mark Spencer, his chief whip, made it harder for Conservative MPs uneasy about the health and social care levy to pay for the NHS backlog and the social care plan to decide that, having thought about it, they didn’t like it.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s winter Covid plan will owe more to luck than judgement

When Boris Johnson sets out his “Covid-19 winter plan” he will have some crowd-pleasing elements for his two key audiences – Conservative MPs and the public. The vaccination campaign will likely be extended, with over-50s getting a booster and 12- to 15 year-olds their first jab. The other change that will most interest the public will be on international travel. Ministers intend to scrap the detested traffic light system; in effect, travel would either be allowed to specific countries or not. The expensive PCR tests for double-vaccinated people returning to the country will probably be ended.
