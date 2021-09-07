CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Hard Cider Pretzels with Creamy Honey Mustard.

halfbakedharvest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Hard Cider Pretzels with Creamy Honey Mustard, simply the best! Homemade soft pretzel dough made with autumn spiced cider and baked until golden. These pretzels are soft, chewy, and rich with autumn flavors. Serve each salty pretzel up with a creamy spicy honey mustard…such a classic and SO GOOD. Serve these up for game day or as a delicious appetizer for any party.

www.halfbakedharvest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Kit Kat Brought Back This Seasonal Flavor Just In Time For Fall

Can we admire, just for one second, how innovative the Kit Kat creators and tastemakers are? If Oreo hit the bar, Kit Kat has raised it — and yet they get little recognition. Whereas Oreo comes out with new hit-or-miss flavors pretty regularly, with Wide Open Eats claiming there are very likely about "5-10 different varieties [of Oreos] on the shelf at a given time," Kit Kat continues to innovate on a level slightly more "under the radar."
FOOD & DRINKS
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Pretzels#Food Drink#Hard Cider Pretzels#Chipotle Queso#Creamy Honey Mustard#Instagram
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Tasty Spin On Chocolate Chip Cookies Has Fans Drooling

You can find cookies flavored with just about anything these days from peanut butter to pumpkin spice, and while they're all certainly worth a taste, none can really compare to the classic chocolate chip cookie. Created in the 1930s by Ruth Wakefield (via The Sugar Association), the combination of chewy cookie with succulent chunks of semi-sweet chocolate provides a delightful mixture of flavors and textures that is so satisfying and delicious, it's even been given its own holiday: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which National Day Calendar says is celebrated every year on August 4.
CELEBRITIES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Apple Pudding Cake with Caramel Sauce

This recipe is from Lamers Dairy for more information and products they offer, click here!. 1/2 stick of butter (4 tablespoons) 1/2 cup Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best Heavy Whipping Cream. Directions:. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour a 9 x 13 pan. Put the sugars and oil in...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Sauteed Corn and Onion

- 4 cups corn (try frozen, canned and drained, or fresh, cut off the cob) 1. Heat margarine in medium skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). 2. Add corn, onion, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Stir to coat evenly. 3. Cook uncovered until onion is tender...
RECIPES
wilber-republican.com

A Weeknight Meal to Munch On

(Culinary.net) On weeknights, many families rush around trying to prepare for the next day. While these moments can be stressful, the silver lining of the evening is when everyone pauses to enjoy a perfectly cooked family dinner together. From tough homework assignments and soccer practice to getting everyone tucked into...
RECIPES
Simplemost

Twix Is Unveiling A New Flavor Just In Time For Fall

If you have trouble choosing between sweet and salty when you’re craving a treat, Twix’s newest candy bar should hit the spot. New Twix Salted Caramel has the three layers found in a classic Twix (cookie, caramel and a milk chocolate coating), but with an extra pinch of salt in the caramel, making it both sweet and salty. It sounds like a great treat for autumn days, and could pair well with other caramel goodies, like Starbucks’ new caramel-apple coffee drink, apple crisp macchiato.
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cajun Potato Salad

Star of TV’s “Thyme for Sharing with Lara Lyn Carter” and author of “Skinny Southern,” Lara Lyn Carter was cooking with her grandmother before she was tall enough to see over the kitchen counter. Through years of exploring Southern cuisine, history and lifestyles, she has become Georgia’s go-to authority on Southern entertaining, and her numerous cookbooks continue to win over large audiences. In recent years, Carter has turned her attention to clean, healthy cooking including a commitment to gluten-free and refined-sugar-free cuisine.
RECIPES
Greatist

Olive Garden Soups — Ranked

It may not be up for any James Beard awards or Michelin stars, but the Olive Garden holds a special place in the greater cultural-culinary landscape thanks to a certain Americana charm and feel-good foods, like never-ending bowls of filling pasta, warm garlic-y breadsticks, and their famous hearty soups. At...
FOOD & DRINKS
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy