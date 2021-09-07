CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken says U.S. working to enable Afghanistan charter flights

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States is working to make sure charter flights can leave Afghanistan safely. Speaking in Qatar at a press conference alongside Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Blinken said Taliban officials had told the U.S. they will let people with travel documents freely depart Afghanistan .

