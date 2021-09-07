Judith S. Abbott

Judith Steltzner Abbott, age 77, of Camden, NC died unexpectedly on Monday, August 23, 2021. Born in Norfolk, VA on March 29, 1944 to the late Lyle Steltzner and Mildred White Steltzner, she was the wife of Omega Clark “O. C.” Abbott, her husband of thirty-nine years. Judith graduated from Great Bridge High School, attended Old Dominion University, and later graduated from Elizabeth City State University. She earned her Masters degree from Norfolk State University. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, NC. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Melissa Ferrell and (Danny) and Kelly Johnson Archer of Currituck, NC; a step-daughter, Andrea Abbott Houghtaling (Michael) of GA; two step-sons, Greg Abbott (Liz) of UT and Hal Abbott (Terri) of Garner, NC, eighteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and several cousins. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Christ Episcopal Church, 200 South McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with the Rev. Daniel Cenci officiating. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Abbott family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.