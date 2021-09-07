Northstar Travel Group Partners With Wellness Publishing Industry Leader for Advisor Education
WHY IT RATES: This new online program will assist travel advisors in learning more about the growing wellness travel trend. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Northstar Travel Group announced an alliance with Organic Spa Media LTD to launch Wellness Travel University. This new education platform is designed to educate the trade community and specifically help Northstar’s travel advisor audience learn how to sell the burgeoning wellness travel segment estimated at US$212.7 billion in 2020. The platform goes live on September 7.www.travelpulse.com
Comments / 0