BoE’s Saunders says interest rates may rise next year

The British pound has started the new trading week quietly, continuing the lack of activity we saw on Friday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3845, up 0.15% on the day. The UK will release key employment numbers for August on Tuesday. If the numbers are strong, it could give the British pound a significant boost. The Bank of England will be closely tuned in, as it tries to map out its monetary policy. Last week, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that policy makers were evenly split (4-4) between those who felt that minimum conditions had been met for a rate hike and those who did not. In the end, all eight members voted to hold rates at 0.10%. Still, the split opinions are a sign that the BoE is open to a tightening of policy, if key indicators point to an improving economy. With the BoE projecting that inflation will hit 4%, or double the Bank’s target, Bailey could well find that the Bank’s stance that inflation is transient to be an increasingly hard sell.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO