CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teller County, CO

Alpine Warbler wings through Teller | Words on Birds

By JOE LAFLEUR
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wilson’s Warbler is a prolific breeder in the willow shrublands of alpine tundra and subalpine forest. During summer they can be readily observed there, but in late August they begin moving to lower elevations as they prepare for their southbound migration. In the fall season, they can show up just about anywhere in Teller County. The Wilson’s Warbler arrives locally in late May and typically leaves our area by mid-October.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teller County, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
County
Teller County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Birds#Insects#Yellow Rumped Warbler#Alpine Warbler#Yellow Warblers#Eurasian#Sapsucker#Western Wood Pewee#Western Bluebird#Kinglet#House Wren#Colorado State University#North American

Comments / 0

Community Policy