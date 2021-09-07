Alpine Warbler wings through Teller | Words on Birds
The Wilson’s Warbler is a prolific breeder in the willow shrublands of alpine tundra and subalpine forest. During summer they can be readily observed there, but in late August they begin moving to lower elevations as they prepare for their southbound migration. In the fall season, they can show up just about anywhere in Teller County. The Wilson’s Warbler arrives locally in late May and typically leaves our area by mid-October.gazette.com
