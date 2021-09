If you hoped the rain in Louisiana would only be here for a short amount of time, I have some bad news. Earlier, while on the air, I found myself in the middle of a rant in regards to our current weather situation. I just hate the weather the way it is right now, without question, this is my least favorite weather. It's not storming in Shreveport-Bossier, at least not yet, but for the last couple of days it's been dreary outside with a constant light rain.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO