This article originally was published in the BSR Insight. In January, we published a blog highlighting practical steps that palm oil companies can take to respect child rights and address child labor in their operations and supply chains. In June, the ILO and UNICEF reported that the number of children in child labor had increased from 152 million to 160 million globally — and these numbers are expected to rise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Southeast Asia. COVID-19 is expected to further obstruct efforts to eliminate child labor as more children are expected to drop out of school and fall into hazardous work.

