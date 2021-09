Consumer prices in the U.K. rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year ago, official figures showed Wednesday.The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 3.2% in the year through August from 2% the previous month. The scale of the increase month-on-month was the biggest since the CPI measure of inflation was introduced a quarter of a century ago. The spike takes inflation way above the Bank of England's target of 2%, and is likely to ratchet pressure on policymakers to soon consider...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO