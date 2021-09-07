Rost: 3 things to know about Seahawks as they gear up for Week 1

Seahawks fans got answers to two big questions in recent days:. Will left tackle Duane Brown play Week 1? (Yes.) And will K.J. Wright return to Seattle? (No.) There are, of course, more questions that linger about the Seahawks’ 2021 squad, like “Can Shane Waldron’s offense can make the most of Russell Wilson?”, or “Can the cornerback group defy expectations?” While those are the ones that will make or break Seattle’s season, fans will have to wait much longer than this Sunday’s season opener in Indianapolis to get their answer.