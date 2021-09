Tim Henman hailed the exploits of Emma Raducanu after the teenage Brit won the US Open and immediately insisted she would go on to ensure this would not be the only grand slam title of her career.Eighteen-year-old Raducanu beat Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling encounter at Flushing Meadows, triumphing 6-4, 6-3 to become the first British woman to win a grand slam since 1977.Her victory was made all the more incredible by the facts she had to qualify for the tournament in the first place, then progressed through the entirety of the US Open without dropping a...

