Sarah Kellam is a Kentucky native and former college golfer who works as a freelance content creator specializing in writing, social media, and video production. Some players are just built for match play. Suzann Pettersen is a name that comes to mind. Ian Poulter is another. Historically, Seve Ballesteros may be the king of the format and Dame Laura Davies the queen, both with incredible performances in their Ryder and Solheim Cup careers. Then there are players like Juli Inkster, Cristie Kerr, and Mel Reid who have certainly proved their affinity for it over the years. But there’s a new name to add to the list: Ireland’s Leona Maguire.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO