CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open: Emma Raducanu 'really proud' of ability to settle against Shelby Rogers after 'nervy' start

By Emma Thurston
SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the encounter between the British teenager and the world No 43 was not a straightforward one for the 18-year-old. With Raducanu, who came through qualifying, playing inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time, her more experienced American opponent stormed out of the blocks and left the teen in her wake.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: British teenager is 'loving life' after winning the US Open

In just her second major tournament, Raducanu's 6-4 6-3 victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final made her the first British woman since Virginia Wade, who was watching from the stands, 44 years ago to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the first in New York since Wade in 1968.
TENNIS
newschain

Emma Raducanu hoping to match desire of American Shelby Rogers

British teenager Emma Raducanu will hope to match the motivation levels of American opponent Shelby Rogers in their US Open encounter. After her victory on Saturday the 18-year-old was probably expecting to face world number one Ash Barty but the unseeded Rogers sprang a surprise and will return in front of a partisan home crowd on Monday with eyes on the quarter-finals.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#British#American#Usopen#Belindabencic#Twitter
The Independent

Ash Barty out of US Open after shock loss to Shelby Rogers

World number one Ash Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round after Shelby Rogers mounted a superb comeback.The Australian overcame a tricky start to put herself on the brink of victory as she served at 5-2 up in the deciding set.However, the American fed off the energy of a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium to turn the match around, winning four games in a row to force a tiebreak.She got the better of that too, claiming a first career victory over Barty, going through 6-2 1-6 7-6 (5).Her face says it all. pic.twitter.com/yxyBmbeRUF— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021The world number 43 now faces British star Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.She said during her on court interview: “I am not sure I can explain it, I just tried to fight for every point.“I didn’t want to leave, I just said make balls, try and stay in the match.“I tweeted yesterday that the ground is next level this year. They pick a winner and go for it. Thank you for picking me. You guys are in control of the tournament.“I am so excited to be moving on to the next round.”
TENNIS
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Shelby Rogers speaks out on death threats, social media abuse after US Open run

In her last two U.S. Opens, Shelby Rogers has won seven of nine matches, defeated players ranked Nos. 1, 4 and 11 in the world, and collected almost $700,000 in prize money. That's plenty to be happy about for the Mount Pleasant native and self-proclaimed "Charleston girl," who made the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tennis event last year and the fourth round this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

British teen Emma Raducanu keeps rolling, beats Shelby Rogers to advance to U.S. Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu, who had to compete in a qualifying tournament to earn a spot in the main draw of the U.S. Open, continued her impressive march through the field with a 6-2, 6-1 flattening of American Shelby Rogers on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Raducanu, 18, will make her first appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Teen Emma Raducanu continues run with rout of Shelby Rogers

British teen Emma Raducanu continued her stunning run through the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-1 dismantling of Shelby Rogers on Monday in New York to become only the third qualifier to reach the women's quarterfinals at the prestigious event. Raducanu, 18, needed only 65 minutes to defeat Rogers, the...
TENNIS
SkySports

US Open: Emma Raducanu proud of resilience in tough moments during run to final in New York

The 18-year-old, who is making her US Open debut, beat world No 18 Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in the semi-finals and is still yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows. However, throughout her run to the final, she has certainly been under pressure, facing some of the world's top players for the first time in her career. In her semi-final against Sakkari, Raducanu held off six break points over the course of her opening two service games.
TENNIS
Sporting News

'That's insane' - Ash Barty hailed by opponent Shelby Rogers after US Open upset

Ash Barty was knocked out in the third round of the US Open by Shelby Rogers on Sunday (AEST) but departed with a heartwarming piece of praise from her opponent. After Rogers claimed the first set, Barty hit back in the second before failing to serve out the match in the third set with her unfancied opponent pouncing in the decisive tie-break.
TENNIS
live5news.com

Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at the US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - For the 4th time in her career, Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 3rd round at the US Open. The Lowcountry advanced with a 2nd round win over Sorana Cirstea on Thursday night, 7-5, 6-2. With the win, Rogers will now face the top seed...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Emma Raducanu Sang Along To Sweet Caroline After US Open Victory

Emma Raducanu celebrated victory at the US Open like only an England football fan could, by singing Sweet Caroline after her win over Leylah Fernandez. The 18-year-old qualifier shocked the world when she became Britain's first female grand slam winner since 1977 on Saturday night, with previous winner Virginia Wade in attendance.
TENNIS
Daily Mirror

Emma Raducanu sends message to fans after incredible US Open victory

Emma Raducanu has sent a message to her fans after her incredible US Open victory. The 18-year-old became the first British female to win a singles Grand Slam in 44 years. Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez, who represents Canada, 6-4 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to continue her meteoric rise.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy