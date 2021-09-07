CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UOG agrees sale of UK licences

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deal marks UOG's departure from the North Sea area. United Oil & Gas announced on September 7 it had agreed to sell UK central North Sea licences P2480 and P2519 for up to £3.2mn ($4.4mn) to fellow London-based player Quattro Energy. The companies signed a heads of agreement on...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Jera exits gas power projects in Mexico

The Japanese firm has sold its entire stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico. Japan’s Jera has concluded an agreement to sell its entire 20% stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico, to UK-based Actis GP, it said on September 16. The projects have a combined capacity of 2.23 GW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chile gets first LNG service station

Spain’s HAM Group was selected last year by Chilean company Lipigas to build the facility. The Chilean subsidiary of Spain’s LNG company HAM Group said September 15 the first LNG service station in Chile is now set up along a key national highway. HAM Chile worked with Chilean natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Wintershall Dea calls for technology-neutral approach to German hydrogen

Germany is heavily prioritising the production of green hydrogen. Wintershall Dea boss Mario Mehren has urged the German government to pursue a "technology-open approach" to hydrogen development, rather than favouring only green hydrogen. Germany is poised to become one of the world's biggest hydrogen markets under a strategy ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

IEA sees lower LNG imports through June

The UK, meanwhile, saw net exports of LNG jump considerably from last year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported September 14 that total exports of LNG in the first six months of this year improved versus the level a year earlier, though imports did not follow suit. This year through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan may be overreaching on 2030 gas targets [Gas in Transition]

Tokyo wants to slash the share of natural gas in its power mix from 37% to 20% by 2030, but the target may prove overly ambitious. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. While Japan’s plans to reduce LNG in its power mix have made headlines, the longer-lasting implications of such targets on the wider gas market may be relatively mild. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its draft sixth strategic energy plan in July and the headline figure for gas market watchers was the government’s goal of reducing the share of LNG in the power mix (Figure 1) from 37% in financial year 2019-20 to 20% by 2030-31. METI said non-hydrocarbon fuels would account for 56-60% of power generation, with renewables set to see their share jump from 18% in 2019-20 to 36-38% and nuclear reclaiming 20-22% of ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Norway sees high exploration interest

The government said 31 companies had expressed interest in exploring its territorial waters. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said September 15 it received applications from 31 companies interested in exploring parts of its territorial waters in the N... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Pakistan seeks eight LNG cargoes

The cargoes are to be delivered during December and January. State-run Pakistan LNG (PLL) has invited bids for the supply of eight 140,000-m3 LNG cargoes during December and January, according to tender documents issued by the company on September 11. PLL is seeking LNG cargoes for delivery on December 6-7,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

German company to mass produce electrolysers

A debate is brewing in the German energy sector over the hydrogen colour spectrum. German cleantech company Enapter announced September 15 that it broke ground on a facility that will be able to mass produce electrolysers for green hydrogen. A two-acre campus in North Rhine-Westphalia will be the future site...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK's Redrow says home sales to cool down to normal this year

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mid-sized homebuilder Redrow Plc (RDW.L) said on Wednesday that Britain's red hot housing market had been cooling down in recent months and home sales should return to a more normal trend later this financial year. The British real estate sector, supported by a temporary, COVID-19 tax...
REAL ESTATE
naturalgasworld.com

WA joins Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre

Western Australia and Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre will support the decarbonisation of Australia's energy networks through the use of low carbon fuels. The Western Australian government has joined the Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), it said on September 14. The Future Fuels CRC is an industry-focused research, development...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

AES takes full stake in LNG facility in Panama

The US-based energy company sees Panama as a potential energy hub. US energy company AES said September 14 it now owns the entire stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in Panama. For undisclosed terms, AES said it acquired the 49.9% interest in the AES Colon terminal from Inversiones Bahia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Santos signs MoU with Timor-Leste on Bayu-Undan CCS

Bayu-Undan joint venture and the Timor-Leste regulator will work together to test the viability of repurposing the existing Bayu-Undan facilities and using the reservoir for CCS. Australia’s Santos September 14 announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Timor-Leste regulator Autoridade Nacional do Petroleo e Minerais (ANPM)...
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Ithaca to buy North Sea oil and gas assets of Japan’s Marubeni for $1bn

Ithaca Energy has reportedly agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in the North Sea from Japan’s Marubeni in a deal worth approximately $1bn. The deal has been reported by Reuters citing industry sources. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Marubeni was working with Jefferies Financial Group to divest its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK Centrica takes on clients of two failed retailers

Customers will continue to receive gas and power. [image credit: Centrica]. UK dominant utility Centrica has been chosen by regulator Ofgem to supply gas and power to customers of PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy, it said September 10. Both suppliers had collapsed September 7 as the gap between regulated retail and soaring wholesale energy prices widens, but the deal means their customers will continue to receive an uninterrupted supply of both fuels. The switchover is part of Ofgem’s Supplier of Last Resort process.
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcoming projects in Americas in 2025

A total of seven natural gas projects are expected to start operations in Trinidad and Tobago during 2021-2025. Trinidad and Tobago is expected to contribute around 25% or 820mn ft3/day of the Americas natural gas production in 2025 from planned and announced projects (new build projects, excluding the US L48), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India's regas capacity to rise by 12mn mt/yr: report

India currently has an LNG regasification capacity of about 42.5mn mt/yr of which operable capacity is only approximately 30mn mt/yr. India’s operable regasification capacity is expected to increase by about 12mn metric tons (mt)/year due to the removal of constraints at existing LNG terminals, Motilal Oswal, a Mumbai-based brokerage, said on September 8 in a report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Italy’s Edison makes first LNG drop at new terminal

The company made the inaugural unloading at the Italian port of Ravenna. The first deposit of LNG was made at a new small-scale terminal at the Italian port of Ravenna, Italian energy comp... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Greece names Italgas as preferred bidder for gas grid

The deal, which will have an upfront payment of $868mn, is expected to be closed by the end of the year. Greek privatisation agency HRADF revealed on September 9 that Italy's Italgas was the preferred bidder in a tender for the sale of state gas distribution networ... Please sign in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside joins hydrogen consortium in Korea

Woodside and five other South Korean companies will construct and operate hydrogen refuelling stations for the transport bus fleet. Australia’s Woodside has joined a consortium that will construct and operate hydrogen refuelling stations to service public transport bus fleets in South Korea, it said on September 10. The Australian company...
TRAFFIC

