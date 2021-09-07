CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariot hires rig for Moroccan well

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe well will be spudded in December. London-listed operator Chariot said on September 7 it had signed a contract with Stena Drilling to secure a rig for the Anchois gas appraisal well it plans to drill at the Lixus licence off the coast of Morocco later this year. The Anchois...

Jera exits gas power projects in Mexico

The Japanese firm has sold its entire stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico. Japan’s Jera has concluded an agreement to sell its entire 20% stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico, to UK-based Actis GP, it said on September 16. The projects have a combined capacity of 2.23 GW.
Wintershall Dea calls for technology-neutral approach to German hydrogen

Germany is heavily prioritising the production of green hydrogen. Wintershall Dea boss Mario Mehren has urged the German government to pursue a "technology-open approach" to hydrogen development, rather than favouring only green hydrogen. Germany is poised to become one of the world's biggest hydrogen markets under a strategy ...
Chile gets first LNG service station

Spain’s HAM Group was selected last year by Chilean company Lipigas to build the facility. The Chilean subsidiary of Spain’s LNG company HAM Group said September 15 the first LNG service station in Chile is now set up along a key national highway. HAM Chile worked with Chilean natural gas...
Japan may be overreaching on 2030 gas targets [Gas in Transition]

Tokyo wants to slash the share of natural gas in its power mix from 37% to 20% by 2030, but the target may prove overly ambitious. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. While Japan’s plans to reduce LNG in its power mix have made headlines, the longer-lasting implications of such targets on the wider gas market may be relatively mild. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its draft sixth strategic energy plan in July and the headline figure for gas market watchers was the government’s goal of reducing the share of LNG in the power mix (Figure 1) from 37% in financial year 2019-20 to 20% by 2030-31. METI said non-hydrocarbon fuels would account for 56-60% of power generation, with renewables set to see their share jump from 18% in 2019-20 to 36-38% and nuclear reclaiming 20-22% of ...
German company to mass produce electrolysers

A debate is brewing in the German energy sector over the hydrogen colour spectrum. German cleantech company Enapter announced September 15 that it broke ground on a facility that will be able to mass produce electrolysers for green hydrogen. A two-acre campus in North Rhine-Westphalia will be the future site...
AES takes full stake in LNG facility in Panama

The US-based energy company sees Panama as a potential energy hub. US energy company AES said September 14 it now owns the entire stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in Panama. For undisclosed terms, AES said it acquired the 49.9% interest in the AES Colon terminal from Inversiones Bahia,...
Atteris bags Dorado Feed contract

The Dorado field is located within the Bedout sub-basin, some 150 km north of Port Hedland, Western Australia. Engineering services provider Atteris on September 13 announced that Australian energy company Santos has awarded it the subsea front end engineering design (Feed) contract for the Dorado development offshore Western Australia. The...
Halliburton lands work off Israel

Upstream services company Halliburton said September 14 it was awarded a contract to drill as many as five wells off the coast of Israel. Halliburton will conduct the work for Energean, a Mediterranean- and North Sea-focused explorer. “Halliburton will collaborate with Energean to economically and safely deliver exploration, appraisal, and...
WA joins Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre

Western Australia and Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre will support the decarbonisation of Australia's energy networks through the use of low carbon fuels. The Western Australian government has joined the Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), it said on September 14. The Future Fuels CRC is an industry-focused research, development...
Ups and downs for Canadian LNG [Gas in Transition]

Some Canadian LNG projects are close to falling through, but others are moving forward, with a new export facility proposed recently. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. There has been a mix of good news and bad news for Canada’s nascent LNG export industry recently. Construction continues on the Royal Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada project, and there are other proposals that are yet to reach the final investment decision (FID) stage, including the newly unveiled Ksi Lisims LNG project. At the same time, though, some projects appear to be on the verge of falling through, despite not having yet been officially cancelled. On Canada’s west coast, both Chevron and Woodside Energy announced in the past few months that they would exit the Kitimat LNG project, in which each company owns a 50% stake. And in eastern Canada, two high-profile setbacks to LNG projects came recently. The government of Quebec rejected th...
Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcoming projects in Americas in 2025

A total of seven natural gas projects are expected to start operations in Trinidad and Tobago during 2021-2025. Trinidad and Tobago is expected to contribute around 25% or 820mn ft3/day of the Americas natural gas production in 2025 from planned and announced projects (new build projects, excluding the US L48), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Linde-Renaissance JV awarded Ust-Luga LNG contract

A technology patented in Russia will be used for producing LNG, Gazprom said. A joint venture between Germany's Linde and Turkey's Renaissance Heavy Industries has secured an engineering, procur... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day....
Greece names Italgas as preferred bidder for gas grid

The deal, which will have an upfront payment of $868mn, is expected to be closed by the end of the year. Greek privatisation agency HRADF revealed on September 9 that Italy's Italgas was the preferred bidder in a tender for the sale of state gas distribution networ... Please sign in...
Alumina refinery in Brazil to switch to natural gas

New Fortress Energy said it reached a 15-year supply agreement to facilitate the transition. US-based New Fortress Energy (NFE) announced September 9 that it reached a 15-year agreement to supply natural gas to an alumina refinery in Brazil. NFE s... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe...
US rig count improves despite Ida: Baker Hughes

US rig activity increased by six from the previous week. The Baker Hughes rig count for September 10 showed lower reducing drilling activity in Canada dragged the North American rig count lower. Using data from Enverus, the weekly report showed 503 active rigs in the US, an increase of six,...
Woodside joins hydrogen consortium in Korea

Woodside and five other South Korean companies will construct and operate hydrogen refuelling stations for the transport bus fleet. Australia’s Woodside has joined a consortium that will construct and operate hydrogen refuelling stations to service public transport bus fleets in South Korea, it said on September 10. The Australian company...
Moroccan players 'really scared' during Guinea coup

Morocco international Nayed Aguerd has explained how his team-mates were "really scared" as they heard soldiers launching a gun assault near their hotel in Guinea as Sunday's coup unfolded. The Atlas Lions' squad was staying in a hotel close to the presidential palace in the Guinean capital Conakry, where they...
Empyrean Hires COSL Rig For Jade Drilling Off China

Oil and gas company Empyrean Energy has hired China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) to drill the Jade prospect exploration well on Block 29/11, offshore China. Empyrean is the operator of Block 29/11 and has 100 percent working interest during the exploration phase. In the event of a commercial discovery, its partner CNOOC may assume a 51 percent participating interest in the development and production phase.
French grid operator sets up hydrogen dept

And the Dutch anti-trust regulator is consulting on transportation guidelines for the sector. French gas grid operator GRTGaz has set up a hydrogen department, it said September 15, saying the gas "will play a major role in the decarbonisation of industry and transport in the future." It has been working on a national hydrogen consultation with fellow grid operator Terega since June.
Norway sees high exploration interest

The government said 31 companies had expressed interest in exploring its territorial waters. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said September 15 it received applications from 31 companies interested in exploring parts of its territorial waters in the N... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural...
