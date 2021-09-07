CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Coal overtakes wind in UK power mix

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is rare for coal to provide more electricity than wind in the summer. Coal edged past wind in the UK power mix in the week starting September 6, according to GridWatch data, as a heatwave began. Gas accounted for 49.83% ... Please sign in to access the full article.

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Jera exits gas power projects in Mexico

The Japanese firm has sold its entire stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico. Japan’s Jera has concluded an agreement to sell its entire 20% stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico, to UK-based Actis GP, it said on September 16. The projects have a combined capacity of 2.23 GW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Dutch TFF futures hit $950/'000 m3

This coming winter, if normal or cold, promises to be a painful one on European gas and power markets, BCS GM warns. Gas price futures for October at the Dutch TFF hub soared to an all-time high of $950/'000 m3 on September 15, trading data shows. "The imbalance in the European supply/demand balance for gas comes mostly from a sharp year/year increase in...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Australia, Japan plan hydrogen project in Queensland

A consortium of Australian and Japanese companies will start a feasibility study into the development of a renewable hydrogen facility in Gladstone. A consortium of Australian and Japanese companies will start a feasibility study into the development of a large-scale renewable hydrogen facility in Gladstone, the Queensland government said on September 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Uk#Lng Condensed#Ngw Magazine#Gas Transitions
Reuters

Oil settles unchanged as latest storm spares U.S. energy sector

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices ended largely unchanged on Tuesday as tropical storm Nicholas brought heavy rain and power outages in Texas but caused less damage to U.S. energy infrastructure than Hurricane Ida caused earlier this month. Brent crude settled up 9cents to$73.60 a barrel after hitting a session...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

New coal-fired power projects dwindle worldwide

The number of new coal-fired power projects on the drawing boards globally has shrunk significantly amid a wave of cancellations in recent years, per the climate think tank E3G. Driving the news: Planned projects have fallen by 76% since late 2015 when the Paris Agreement was struck as governments have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Market for responsibly sourced gas begins to take root, stakeholders say

A growing number of natural gas producers have committed to certifying that their production meets methane emissions limits and other ESG standards in 2021. Responsibly sourced natural gas is gaining support among shale producers, although it could be some time before a mature market develops for certified gas supply, according to panelists at the LDC Gas Forums' Mid-Continent Forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

“End of coal power construction in sight”: Report

A report by climate change think tank E3G has shown the rapid withering of the coal power construction pipeline, with 1,175GW of planned construction lost since 2015. The report calculated that this 1.2TW of lost construction equates to 56% of the existing coal fleet, enough generation to power China. This brings “the end of new coal power construction into sight”, according to the authors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

IEA sees lower LNG imports through June

The UK, meanwhile, saw net exports of LNG jump considerably from last year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported September 14 that total exports of LNG in the first six months of this year improved versus the level a year earlier, though imports did not follow suit. This year through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Germany has four months to decide on Nord Stream 2 certification

Nord Stream 2 needs both certification as an independent TSO and technical certification to begin the commercial flow of gas. Germany 's energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur has four months to decide whether to certify the Nord Stream 2 operating company as an independent transmission system operator (... Please sign in to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Norway sees high exploration interest

The government said 31 companies had expressed interest in exploring its territorial waters. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said September 15 it received applications from 31 companies interested in exploring parts of its territorial waters in the N... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Minor impacts to US LNG from storm Nicholas

Freeport LNG was knocked offline briefly by a storm parked over southern Louisiana. The operator of the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana said September 14 that Tropical Storm Nicholas had no impact on its operations, though the region continues to ... Please sign in to access the full article.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Japan may be overreaching on 2030 gas targets [Gas in Transition]

Tokyo wants to slash the share of natural gas in its power mix from 37% to 20% by 2030, but the target may prove overly ambitious. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. While Japan’s plans to reduce LNG in its power mix have made headlines, the longer-lasting implications of such targets on the wider gas market may be relatively mild. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its draft sixth strategic energy plan in July and the headline figure for gas market watchers was the government’s goal of reducing the share of LNG in the power mix (Figure 1) from 37% in financial year 2019-20 to 20% by 2030-31. METI said non-hydrocarbon fuels would account for 56-60% of power generation, with renewables set to see their share jump from 18% in 2019-20 to 36-38% and nuclear reclaiming 20-22% of ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Vietnam to begin importing LNG in 2022

The demand for LNG in Vietnam is expected to increase to 5mn metric tons/year by 2025, its minister of industry and trade Nguyen Hong Dien said. Rapidly growing Vietnam expects to start importing LNG by 2022, its minister of industry and trade Nguyen Hong Dien said in a pre-recorded video address ahea...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chile gets first LNG service station

Spain’s HAM Group was selected last year by Chilean company Lipigas to build the facility. The Chilean subsidiary of Spain’s LNG company HAM Group said September 15 the first LNG service station in Chile is now set up along a key national highway. HAM Chile worked with Chilean natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

German company to mass produce electrolysers

A debate is brewing in the German energy sector over the hydrogen colour spectrum. German cleantech company Enapter announced September 15 that it broke ground on a facility that will be able to mass produce electrolysers for green hydrogen. A two-acre campus in North Rhine-Westphalia will be the future site...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cold energy recovery can reduce LNG’s carbon profile [Gas in Transition]

More widespread recovery of the cold energy contained within every LNG cargo would help reduce the fuel’s carbon footprint and provide a potentially profitable windfall for LNG receiving terminals worldwide. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. by: Ross McCracken. An LNG cargo carries with it not just the concentrated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

French grid operator sets up hydrogen dept

And the Dutch anti-trust regulator is consulting on transportation guidelines for the sector. French gas grid operator GRTGaz has set up a hydrogen department, it said September 15, saying the gas "will play a major role in the decarbonisation of industry and transport in the future." It has been working on a national hydrogen consultation with fellow grid operator Terega since June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Key steps for wind turbine power performance testing

Running power performance tests (PPTs) on operational assets is a highly complex task that requires a significant amount of experience. Power performance testing is carried out to determine the economic value of a wind project and to ensure that projects are performing to expectations. Performance testing allows investors to identify project underperformance, ensure that projects are generating the expected return on investment, and manage investment risk.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

LNG Hits New Record Highs As Supply Problems Mount

By Anna Shiryaevskaya (Bloomberg) –Natural gas prices in the U.K. and the Netherlands soared to record highs as concerns over tight supplies mount while demand increases. Britain’s gas network is forecast undersupplied on Tuesday due to supply disruptions at U.K. facilities as gas-fired power generation climbed amid muted wind output.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy