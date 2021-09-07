CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy (AP) — Paul Schrader knows he has a limited number of films left, so whatever he does from here on out is going to be for himself. At 75 years old, the writer of “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” and director of “American Giglio” and “Mishima” was even somewhat prepared to call it a day after his 2018 film “First Reformed,” for which he got his first Oscar nomination. He didn’t want to. He just knew it might be the reality.

